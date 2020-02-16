 Amazon′s Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to combat climate change | News | DW | 18.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to combat climate change

While the Bezos Earth Fund initiative was applauded by many, critics have questioned Amazon's support for oil and gas businesses. He is following a similar path to fellow moguls like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

USA Jeff Bezos (Reuters/J. Roberts)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday committed $10 billion of his fortune to set up a fund aimed at tackling the climate crisis, weeks after hundreds of his employees signed a blog demanding the online retail giant take drastic steps to reduce its carbon footprint.

The fund, named Bezos Earth Fund, will begin issuing grants to scientists and activists this summer, the world's richest man announced in an Instagram post. "Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share," said Bezos, whose net worth is estimated to be $130 billion.

"This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals," he said.

Read more: Amazon wins court order to suspend $10 billion US military contract with Microsoft

Bezos' personal donation follows Amazon's "Climate Pledge" last year which aims to make the company carbon neutral by 2040. As part of the pledge, he had said Amazon would meet the goals of the Paris Agreement by the same year, 10 years ahead of schedule — also promising to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans.

Watch video 01:55

EU leaders reach deal on 2050 climate neutrality goal

The task of reducing its carbon footprint will be a challenging one for the world's largest e-commerce company which delivers 10 billion items annually. The huge energy consumption of server farms used by Amazon's cloud computing business further adds to its greenhouse emissions.

Criticism from within

An advocacy group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, said it applauded Bezos' initiative but added that "one hand cannot give what the other is taking away." The group also questioned the company's support for oil and gas businesses.

"The people of Earth need to know: When is Amazon going to stop helping oil & gas companies ravage Earth with still more oil and gas wells... Will Jeff Bezos show us true leadership or will he continue to be complicit in the acceleration of the climate crisis, while supposedly trying to help?" the group said in a statement.

Read more: EU votes for more gas infrastructure, angering climate activists

Criticism of Amazon's climate policy has been mounting for several months, particularly from its own workforce. Last year's climate pledge was announced at the last moment, just a day before more than 1,700 employees had planned to walk off the job unless company announced measures to curb its emissions.

adi/msh (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Facing climate change: Meet Mr. Snow and his fabric ski slopes

Warmer winters in many parts of the world are increasingly becoming a headache for communities in regions that have long profited from skiing. A small company in Saxony, Germany, has an answer to their dilemma. (11.02.2020)  

Related content

Kohlekraftwerk

How has the Kyoto Protocol impacted climate change, 15 years on? 16.02.2020

The Kyoto Protocol, which created the first binding targets to limit greenhouse gas emissions, went into effect in February 2005. Some experts say it was a "game changer," but others question its long-term effectiveness.

Kohleausstieg-Betreiber von Kohlekraftwerken erhalten Milliardenentschaedigung

Could geoengineering projects help tackle climate change? 31.01.2020

A range of technologies — loosely defined as 'geoengineering' — are being explored as responses to climate change. Yet their effectiveness, and whether they should be implemented at all, is debated among scientists.

Flugzeug am Abendhimmel

To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel 24.01.2020

Though air travel is more popular than ever, the vast majority of people in the world have never been on a plane. As that dynamic slowly changes, the environment stands to suffer. Is flying less the only solution?

Advertisement