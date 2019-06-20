 Amazon workers in Germany strike ahead of major sale | News | DW | 15.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amazon workers in Germany strike ahead of major sale

German labor union Verdi has called on employees at Amazon facilities in the country to strike. Workers pushing for better wages have timed the work stoppage to coincide with a major sale day for the online retailer.

A Verdi union flag flies outside of an Amazon building in Germany (picture-alliance/P. Endig)

Workers at seven Amazon facilities around Germany went on strike on Monday. Trade union Verdi said the strike, which comes ahead of Amazon's "Prime Day" sale on Tuesday, is being carried out under the motto "no more rebates on our income."

Workers began their stoppage late Sunday and carried on into Monday. Amazon facilities in Koblenz, Werne, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Graben, and two locations in Bad Hersfeld are affected.

Verdi did not give an exact time for the start of the strike.

Amazon operates 12 storage facilities and 11 logistics centers in Germany, employing some 13,000 people.

Fighting for better pay

Verdi has been pushing for better wages for workers at the company for more than 6 years. The union also wants a collective wage agreement, as is common in the retail and mail-order trades.

"While Amazon blasts its prices with hefty discounts for bargain hunters on Prime Day, the employees are being denied a living wage," said Verdi trade expert Orhan Akman.

Amazon has repeatedly argued it is a "responsible employer," despite not having a collective wage agreement.

dr/se (dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

German Amazon workers take pre-Christmas strike action

Verdi, one of Germany's biggest trade unions, has been calling on Amazon to conduct collective bargaining for its 16,000 workers. The US giant says only 350 workers had joined the stoppage. (17.12.2018)  

Amazon investigated for 'abuse' by German antitrust authorities

After logging "numerous" complaints from sellers on Amazon's marketplace, Germany's competition watchdog is now taking aim at the e-commerce giant. It's the latest blow to Amazon, which already faces a similar EU probe. (29.11.2018)  

France passes law taxing internet giants

The French Senate endorsed the so-called GAFA act which would target Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and other major tech companies with a 3% percent tax. It's the first time a major nation has passed such a bill. (11.07.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Streik

Lufthansa: Cabin crew union threatens strike in July 20.06.2019

The UFO cabin crew union says Lufthansa staff could walk off the job next month amid a pay dispute. A strike in the middle of summer will likely spell travel chaos for thousands of passengers planning to go on holiday.

Schweiz Jubiläumskonferenz der Internationalen Arbeitsorganisation | Angela Merkel, deutsche Bundeskanzlerin

ILO worker's organization marks 100 years with social justice call 11.06.2019

The UN's international labor organization has started centenary celebrations in Geneva. Chancellor Merkel is among the world leaders attending to make a point for "social standards."

Argentinien Streik in Buenos Aires

24-hour strike paralyzes Argentina as unions protest austerity measures 30.05.2019

Flights, trains and buses across Argentina came to a halt as labor unions protested the policies of Mauricio Macri. The president's popularity has plummeted ahead of an election later this year.

Advertisement