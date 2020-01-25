Amazon wins court order to suspend $10 billion US military contract with Microsoft

Amazon won a court order on Thursday temporarily blocking a $10 billion (€9.2 billion) US military contract with Microsoft.

A US judge granted the company's request for a preliminary injunction to pause the contract, which would fund a billion-dollar cloud computing deal known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI.

Both the documents requesting the block and the judge's decision to issue the injunction were sealed by the court.

Watch video 01:54 Share Blackmail allegation Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3D2Qc Amazon boss accuses “National Enquirer” of blackmailing him

Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith also released a sealed opinion accompanying the decision, and ordered Amazon to post $42 million to cover damages in the event that the injunction was issued wrongfully.

Microsoft said in a statement Thursday that it was disappointed by the additional delay, but said it believed that it would ultimately be allowed to carry out the project. Amazon was initially favored to win the contract, which defense officials say will advance the US military's technological advantage over adversaries.

The JEDI project would store and process classified data, allowing the military to boost communication with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.

Read more:Pentagon awards $10-billion 'war cloud' deal to Microsoft, snubs Amazon

A Trump-Bezos business saga

Earlier this week, Amazon Web Services said it was seeking to compel President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, among others, to provide testimony in the lawsuit.

In July, Trump publicly stated that the contract "wasn't competitively bid," and he said the administration would "take a very long look" at it. In August 2019, weeks before the winner of the contract was set to be announced, Trump ordered the contract placed on hold for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to investigate possible favoritism towards Amazon. In October 2019, Microsoft was announced as the winner of the contract.

Read more: Amazon sues over Pentagon's JEDI deal with rival Microsoft

Trump has repeatedly attacked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, taking aim at the company's tax breaks and ownership of the Washington Post newspaper, which is often critical of the US president.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

lc/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)