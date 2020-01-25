Amazon wins court order to suspend $10 billion US military contract with Microsoft

Amazon won a court order on Thursday temporarily blocking a $10 billion (€9.2 billion) US military contract with Microsoft.

A US judge granted the company's request for a preliminary injunction to pause the contract, which would fund a billion-dollar cloud computing deal known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI.

Judge Patricia E Campbell-Smith also released a sealed opinion accompanying the decision, and ordered Amazon to post $42 million in the event that the injunction was issued wrongfully.

The ruling follows events earlier this week in which Amazon Web Services said it was seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over whether the president was trying to "screw Amazon" over the contract. This was a reference to Trump's ongoing feud with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post newspaper he owns.

