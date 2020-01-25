 Amazon wins court order to suspend $10 billion US military contract with Microsoft | News | DW | 13.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amazon wins court order to suspend $10 billion US military contract with Microsoft

The contract would fund a billion-dollar cloud computing deal known as JEDI. Earlier this week, Amazon Web Services said it was seeking to depose Trump and Esper over trying to "screw Amazon" over the contract.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Reuters/J. Roberts)

Amazon won a court order on Thursday temporarily blocking a $10 billion (€9.2 billion) US military contract with Microsoft.

A US judge granted the company's request for a preliminary injunction to pause the contract, which would fund a billion-dollar cloud computing deal known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI.

Judge Patricia E Campbell-Smith also released a sealed opinion accompanying the decision, and ordered Amazon to post $42 million in the event that the injunction was issued wrongfully.

The ruling follows events earlier this week in which Amazon Web Services said it was seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over whether the president was trying to "screw Amazon" over the contract. This was a reference to Trump's ongoing feud with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post newspaper he owns. 

lc/msh (AFP, Reuters)

 

Related content

Bildkombo Jeff Bezos Mohammed bin Salman

Jeff Bezos, blackmail and the Saudi crown prince 25.01.2020

Amazon boss and WaPo owner Jeff Bezos' phone was reportedly hacked by the Saudi crown prince's regime. The UN wants an investigation; the allegations touch the highest echelons of US power and echo internationally.

BdT Demokratische Präsidentschaftskandidaten debattieren in Detroit zwei Nächte lang

The next US president: Wall Street's fear of the left 04.02.2020

As the presidential primaries start in the United States, left-leaning candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren lead the polls. Some billionaires and investors are getting nervous — and making grim prophecies.

USA Orlando Amazon Logistik-Zentrum setzt Roboter ein

Amazon sues over Pentagon's JEDI deal with rival Microsoft 23.11.2019

US digital giant Amazon has filed a sealed lawsuit contesting the Pentagon's move to award a $10 billion deal to Microsoft. US President Donald Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are engaged in a long-running row.

Advertisement