 Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage.

A close-up view of the charred remains of a tree after the Amazon wildfires

"We don't know how many fire spots will jump from the farmland into the forest," said Paulo Brando, an expert from the independent Brazilian-based Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM). "Currently, the satellites can only detect existing fires."

For weeks, the fires in the Amazon rainforest have attracted international attention. Compared to 2018, the total number of fires increased by 82% between January and August this year. In August alone, almost 26,000 fires were reported.

Read more: The Amazon: Vital for our planet

'Day of fire'

In the state of Para, where most of the fires are burning, prosecutors are investigating a group of farmers who organized a so-called 'day of fire.' On August 10 they reportedly set a number of fires on forest land — allegedly to show their support for President Jair Bolsonaro. As a result, satellite images observed an increase in fire sources.

The fires were first reported in local newspaper Folha do Progresso in the "Novo Progresso" community in the state's south. "We have to show the president that we want to work, and that's only possible with clearing and we need fire to clear away the deforested areas," the newspaper quoted one of the organizers.

Read more: Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

According to the investigating prosecutor, Paulo de Tarso, most of the fires were lit on state-owned nature reserves. These areas are constantly under threat by landowners, speculators and mine operators. The prosecution is also investigating reduced control by the state and the lack of support and equipment provided by the government-run Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA).

A NASA Earth Observatory map showing active fire detections in South America, (AFP/NASA/Joshua Stevens)

A NASA Earth Observatory map showing active fire detections in South America. The fires in the northern states of Para and Amazonas in Brazil are notably concentrated in bands along the highways closer to communities

"In addition to this, large sums of money that Brazil receives through the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation have been waived," said de Tarso in reference to the suspension of financial aid from Norway and Germany due to Bolsonaro's lax environmental policies. During the G7 summit in Biarritz, the far-right leader once again rejected offers of emergency aid to help extinguish the Amazon wilfires.

Areas which have already been damaged by deforestation are particularly vulnerable to forest fires. "Deforestation and illegal exploration for natural resources in primeval forests create clearings and fragment the woodland," explained Paulo Barreto from the Amazon Institute of People and the Environment (IMAZON) in Belem. "The trees which then grow in this area are dry and ignite more easily."

An aerial view of the Amazon basin forest north of Manaus, Brazil (cc-by-sa-2.5/Phil P Harris)

The dense canopy helps protect the soil and dry undergrowth beneath, preventing it from igniting so easily

The forest is also under increasing pressure during dry years, forcing the trees to transform in order to survive. "To reduce water consumption, the trees shed their leaves," said Barreto. "Without the protection of healthy treetops, more sun reaches the soil and the dry undergrowth. This means the fires will spread from the areas which have already been slashed and burned to the denser jungle." Overall, a combination of dry leaves, higher temperatures and a fragmented rainforest increases the risk of wildfires.

Read more: Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out?

Drastic consequences

According to a recent study by IPAM, forest mortality can affect up to 90% of trees in dry years, especially on the edge of the forests. "The landscape is changing radically," said IPAM's Brando. "We're seeing grazing lands penetrate the forest and a major decline in biodiversity."

Watch video 01:48

Amazon fires spark urgent calls for action

The study is based on a nine-year observation period. "We've seen persistent degradation, we've witnessed the death of large trees and the lifespan of the trees has been significantly reduced," said Brando.

In areas where the vegetation has at least somewhat recovered after a fire, the study showed that the rainforest still won't be able to release water into the atmosphere and absorb carbon for at least seven years. Research in the region also reveals the serious impact the fires have on biodiversity. Even if a part of the forest recovers, it won't necessarily have the same variety of tree species.

The climate has also changed compared to a few decades ago. According to Brando, the average temperature in the Amazon is already one degree warmer than it was 60 years ago and the dry season is now three weeks longer compared to 40 years ago. The impact of the wildfires "is not a linear process," he said. "The more we change the climate, the greater the chance these changes will be severe."

  • Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest (picture-alliance/Photoshot/D, Sanoaui)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Brazil's burning

    Four times the number of forest fires have burned so far this year in the Amazon compared to the whole of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research says. Ranchers and loggers are responsible for setting most of them as part of efforts to clear land for cattle. Environmental groups say land deforestation has increased dramatically since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January.

  • A satellite image shows smoke billowing from forest fires in Brazil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Planet Labs Inc.)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Stark satellite view

    Satellite images show the true scale of the deforestation over large swathes of difficult-to-reach tropical rainforest. Bolsonaro is facing intense international pressure to tackle the fires. The Brazilian president has blamed indigenous tribes, small-scale farmers and even global NGOs — without evidence. On Friday, he said he was considering deploying the army to help put out the fires.

  • A firefighter tackles a forest fire in the Amazon (Reuters/A. Machado)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Dry season fans flames

    Brazil's dry season is helping the blazes spread more quickly. In the country's Amazonas state, heat from forest fires has been above average every day throughout August. To step up the pressure on Brazil, Norway and Germany have halted donations to Brazil’s Amazon support fund. France has even mooted the idea of blocking an EU trade deal with South American nations.

  • Dried out areas of the Amazon in Peru (AFP/C. Bouroncle)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Chemical deforestation

    Brazil isn't the only country involved in deforestation. Peru, with the second-largest expanse of Amazonian forest, is also seeing a growing problem. Illegal gold miners have been accused of causing irreversible environmental damage to more than 110 square kilometers (42 square miles) of forest and river basins through the liberal use of fertilizers.

  • Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Other neighbors affected

    Brazil's other neighbors Bolivia and Paraguay have also struggled to contain forest fires. About 7,500 square kilometers (2,900 square miles) of land has been affected in Bolivia. The country has even deployed a Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker carrying 76,000 liters (20,000 gallons) of retardant, a substance used to stop fires.

  • Protest in Nicosia, Cyprus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

    The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

    Lungs are burning

    As well as political pressure, the sheer scale of the wildfires has sparked public protests against Brazilian interests around the world, including the country's embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Amazon is billed as the "the lungs of the planet," as the rainforest produces about a fifth of the total oxgyen needed for life on earth.

    Author: Nik Martin


DW recommends

The Amazon: Vital for our planet

The rainforest provides the whole of South America with moisture, influences rainfall patterns in the region, stabilizes the world's climate and has the richest biodiversity of any ecosytem on Earth. (27.08.2019)  

G7 summit in Biarritz winds down after three days of talks

Iran, trade and the Amazonian wildfires have dominated discussions at the summit of the group of advanced industrialized economies. Here are the key developments from the final day of the G7 meeting in Biarritz. (26.08.2019)  

Amazon fires spark European rift at G7 over Mercosur trade deal

French president and G7 summit host Emmanuel Macron's threat to ditch a trade deal over the fires in Brazil met with immediate resistance from fellow EU member states, including Germany and the UK. (25.08.2019)  

Brazil's research chief sacked after deforestation row with Bolsonaro

A Science Ministry report that showed an increase in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro, and may have led to the firing of its author. (02.08.2019)  

Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest is on fire and it's all Bolsonaro's fault. The world is outraged, but that's not going far enough. The global community will have to pay up to save this vital ecosystem, says DW's Vanessa Fischer. (23.08.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro and France's Macron go head to head

The Brazilian president has accused Macron, and the other members of the G7, of treating Brazil like "a colony." This came after the leaders at the summit in Biarritz dedicated $20 million to the wildfires in the Amazon. (26.08.2019)  

Brazil forest fires rage as farmers push into the Amazon

Forest fires are surging in Brazil, with thousands being recorded this week alone. Scientist Carlos Nobre from Sao Paolo University says politics is to blame for the alarming increase. (21.08.2019)  

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out?

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)  

Amazon deforestation prompts Germany to suspend Brazil forest projects

Germany plans to stop supporting forest and biodiversity projects in Brazil, the German environment minister told Tagesspiegel. Deforestation in Brazil has surged since Jair Bolsonaro became president, she said. (10.08.2019)  

The Amazon burns, Bolsonaro feels the heat

Demonstrations have been held around the world lamenting the fires in the Amazon rainforest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has encouraged agriculture in the region, is facing intense international pressure. (23.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Amazon fires spark urgent calls for action  

Related content

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires 23.08.2019

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Brasilien Brände im Amazonasgebiet

Amazon fires: Can international pressure help put them out? 23.08.2019

Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon?

Brasilien Waldbrände

Amazon wildfires: Leaders pressure Brazil to quell 'international crisis' 22.08.2019

Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

Global Ideas - Kenia (DW/B. Thoma)

The women protecting Kenya's wildlife

The first female Maasai community ranger unit in Kenya is teaming up with male colleagues to protect wildlife.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - This week's episode

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: music from garbage in DR Congo, endangered plants in South Africa and solar lamps in Rwanda.  