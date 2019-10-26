 Amazon sues over Pentagon′s JEDI deal with rival Microsoft | News | DW | 23.11.2019

News

Amazon sues over Pentagon's JEDI deal with rival Microsoft

US digital giant Amazon has filed a sealed lawsuit contesting the Pentagon's move to award a $10 billion deal to Microsoft. US President Donald Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are engaged in a long-running row.

Amazon logo (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/P. Hennessy)

Microsoft recently scored a massive deal to build a cloud computing system for the US military, beating frontrunner Amazon. The Pentagon's decision, widely seen as a snub to Amazon, will now be contested in court.

On Friday, Amazon filed a legal challenge to the move in Washington. They also asked the court for a protective order to keep the lawsuit's content away from the public eye.

The fillings contain "proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information" that could "cause either party severe competitive harm," Amazon said.

"The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information."

The $10 billion (€9.1 billion) contract saw tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM all compete for a chance to build the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) project to store and process vast amounts of classified data. This would allow the military to use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and field capabilities.

Watch video 01:03

Amazon most valuable company in the world, for now

Trump vs Bezos?

While Amazon did not explain the basis for the lawsuit, company spokesman Drew Hardner previously decried "clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias" in Pentagon's decision making process.

Amazon is likely to claim that a long-running row between US President Donald Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos played a role.  In July, Trump said that his administration would "take a very long look" at the process after hearing complaints. Amazon also submitted videos of Trump to the Washington-based Court of Federal Claims, US broadcaster CNBC reported on Friday.

The Pentagon has rejected any allegations of political influence.

Microsoft also disputed Amazon's claims in a statement cited by Reuters.

"We believe the facts will show they (the US Department of Defense) ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft," they said on Friday.

Watch video 01:43

Bezos accuses National Enquirer of extortion over photos

Pentagon awards $10-billion 'war cloud' deal to Microsoft, snubs Amazon

Amazon has expressed its "surprise" over the decision to award the contract to Microsoft Corp. The planned cloud IT system for the US military had long been mired in conflict of interest allegations. (26.10.2019)  

Donald Trump takes aim at Amazon again

Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Amazon, claiming it pays "little or no taxes to state and local governments." The online giant is "putting many thousands of retailers out of business," the president tweeted. (29.03.2018)  

Amazon most valuable company in the world, for now  

Bezos accuses National Enquirer of extortion over photos  

Symbolbild | Microsoft | Logo

Pentagon awards $10-billion 'war cloud' deal to Microsoft, snubs Amazon 26.10.2019

Amazon has expressed its "surprise" over the decision to award the contract to Microsoft Corp. The planned cloud IT system for the US military had long been mired in conflict of interest allegations.

Polen VW Werk Eröffnung

Volkswagen to team up with Amazon in drive to boost productivity 27.03.2019

The German car giant has signed a multiyear agreement with Amazon Web Services to build the Volkswagen Industrial Cloud. DW takes a look at what VW's cloud-based digital production platform aims to achieve.

Bildergalerie die 100 wertvollsten Marken IBM

IBM buys Red Hat in bid for cloud dominance 29.10.2018

The US tech giant has reached a deal to buy the open source software company for $34 billion. The merger is said to be the biggest in the sector ever, and will consolidate IBM's position among leading cloud services.

