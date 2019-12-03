Amazon sees alarming rise in deforestation

Brazil's state space agency reports a 100% increase in the destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest in November, compared to last year. President Bolsonaro denies his environmental policies are to blame.
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest last month jumped to the highest level since records began in 2015, according to government data.
A total of 563 square kilometers (217.38 square miles) of the world's largest rainforest was destroyed in November, 103% more than in the same month last year, according to Brazil's space research agency.
From January to November this year an area almost the size of the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico was destroyed — an 83% overall increase in destruction when compared with the same period last year.
The figures were released on Friday by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), and collected through the DETER database, which uses satellite images to monitor forest fires, forest destruction and other developments affecting the rainforest.
What's behind the rise?
Overall, deforestation in 2019 has jumped 30% compared to last year — 9,762 square kilometers have been destroyed, despite deforestation usually slowing during November and December.
Environmental groups, researchers and activists blamed the policies of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonarofor the increase.
They say that Bolosonaro's calls for the Amazon to be developed and his weakening support for Ibama, the government's environmental agency, have led to loggers and ranchers feeling safer and braver in destroying the expansive rainforest.
His government hit back at these claims, pointing out that previous governments also cut budgets to environment agencies such as Ibama.
The report comes as Brazil came to loggerheads with the Association of Small Island States (AOSIS) over climate goals during the UN climate conference in Madrid.
AOSIS blasted Brazil, among other nations, for "a lack of ambition that also undermines ours."
Last month, a group of Brazilian lawyers called for Bolsonaro to be investigated by the International Criminal Court over his environmental policies.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A giant, 900-year-old Amazon tree is the destination of eco-friendly hikes through the rainforest near Santarém in northern Brazil. Ecotourism helps to preserve it and to protect the nature reserve from deforestation. (03.12.2019)
Talks continue on Saturday to try to resolve a split between rich and poor nations over climate funding and international cooperation rules. The US, India, China and Brazil have been criticized for "lacking ambition." (14.12.2019)
The killings took place on an indigenous reserve where locals are often exposed to violent clashes with illegal loggers and miners. Authorities are investigating the identities of the attackers and their motives. (08.12.2019)
A rights group wants the International Criminal Court to investigate President Bolsonaro for genocide against indigenous groups. The group has accused him of a role in the deaths of indigenous leaders and Amazon fires. (29.11.2019)
Their telephone call followed strained relations in recent weeks between Bolsonaro and Europe over combating wildfires in Brazil. Bolsonaro said Europe has "nothing to teach" Brazil about preserving the environment. (31.08.2019)
Deforestation in the Amazon rose by almost 30%, the latest Brazilian government figures show. Concerns over the fate of the Amazon have heightened since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year. (18.11.2019)