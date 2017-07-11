 Amazon rainforest: European car manufacturers linked to illegal deforestation, says report | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 16.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Americas

Amazon rainforest: European car manufacturers linked to illegal deforestation, says report

Carmakers like VW, BMW, Daimler, PSA and Renault have been linked to Amazon rainforest deforestation in a new study. It said the firms may be using leather from cattle raised on illegally deforested land for their seats.

A herd of cattle is seen at a farm in Ruropolis, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest

Cattle farmers in Brazil often raise their animals on illegally deforested land

Car seats from manufacturers like Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, the PSA group (Peugeot, Citroen, Opel) and Renault could be linked to deforestation, the Rainforest Foundation Norway reported on Friday.

As the leading exporter of bovine leather, Brazil provides about 30% of this material to the global automotive industry. But before turned into car upholstery, the leather may have been removed from cattle raised on land in the Amazon rainforest that was deforested, possibly illegally. 

"The purpose of the report is to give an overview of a sector that needs to be studied and that needs transparency," Joana Faggin, the study’s lead author, told DW. "At the moment, no manufacturer can prove that it is not involved in this."

The pace of deforestation is picking up. Last year, the Amazon rainforest lost 11,088 square kilometers (4,280 square miles) of land, the largest area cleared over a yearlong period within the last 12 years, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, INPE.

Watch video 06:10

Combatting illegal Amazon deforestation

Cattle farming continues to be the motor driving the logging. More than 90% of deforestation is illegal, and a majority of that land is used for grazing, according to the Brazilian conservation NGO Imazon. Following the path of the animals that are raised on this land is a massive challenge.

"If European consumers want to know where the leather comes from, they will face many difficulties," said Faggin. "This industry has a complex supply chain. It’s very difficult to follow the path of the product after the slaughterhouse." 

Leather follows an obscure route 

To understand the origins of the leather the manufacturers use, the study delved into complex network of international commerce between Brazil and major importers around the world. It mapped these relations using company documents, studies detailing environmental crimes committed by Brazilian cattle farms, and information on Panjiva, a global trade database.
 
The analysis identified three primary export routes: Brazil to Asia (China, Indonesia and Thailand); Brazil to North America (Mexico and the United States); and Brazil to Europe (Italy, Germany and Slovenia). 

To get from the Brazilian tanneries to the European car manufacturers, the raw material mostly passes through Italy. At this point, it is still chrome-tanned leather, known as wet blue. 

After another round of processing, the material is sold on to car seat factories. The Czech Republic and Germany make up 22% and 13% of this global market, respectively. Here, the seats are finalized and then delivered to the car manufacturers. 

Watch video 08:10

Appetite for beef eats into rainforest

According to the study, buyers can't be sure that material from major Brazilian suppliers didn't come from deforested areas. 

"On the contrary, this report shows a high probability that deforestation is a factor in the leather supply chain," the document said.

Most of the material exported from Brazil comes from tanneries in the nine states in the Amazon basin, which use leather from cattle raised and slaughtered in the region.

The biggest suppliers to the European industries — JBS Couros, Minerva Couros, Vancouros, Fuga Couros, Durlicouros, Mastrotto Brasil and Viposa — all have some sort of link to deforestation, though it may not necessarily be illegal, according to the study.

Suppliers cheating the system?

The starting point in tracing the origins of the leather is the cattle. In Brazil, which has the world's biggest cattle herd with about 214 million cows, this path could prove difficult.

Half of these animals are raised in the Amazon, on land that encroaches on the forest. Many suppliers here cheat environmental laws to hide that they are selling cattle raised in deforested spaces and protected areas. 

The most common practice translates to "cattle washing," which means transferring the animals from illegal farms to legal farms before making the final sale, which evades the monitoring systems. The cows are then sent on to meat companies.

  • World’s first vegan leather created by two Mexican entrepreneurs, Adrian Lopez Velarde and Marte Cazarez

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    How it all began

    Two Mexican entrepreneurs, Adrian Lopez Velarde and Marte Cazarez, have developed the world's first vegan leather from the nopal cactus. Before hitting upon the idea for their alternative to animal leather the duo worked in the furniture, automotive and fashion industries, where they were exposed to animal cruelty.

  • Two women carrying purses at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in 2019

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    Traditional leather

    According to animal rights group PETA, the global leather industry slaughters more than a billion animals and tans their skins and hides every year. Most leather produced and sold in the US is made from the skins of cattle and calves, but some is derived from sheep, lambs, goats and pigs.

  • The world’s first vegan leather, Desserto, in Mexico

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    The potential of plants

    The cactus-based material, which is known as Desserto, is similar to its animal counterpart in terms of flexibility, breathability and durability. As such, it could be a potential game-changer for the leather industry. It is partially biodegradable, although not completely because it contains some plastic.

  • Cacti in their natural habitat with leather made out of cactus in Mexico

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    Cacti in their natural habitat

    The cactus chosen for the leather — which grows in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas — is very resilient and strong and can survive in low winter temperatures. In the quest to remain pesticide-free and use little water, the entrepreneurs rely on rain and minerals abundant in the soil of Zacatecas to sustain their plants.

  • A cactus that doesn't hurt to the touch

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    A cactus that doesn't hurt

    Although cacti can be hard on the hands, the thorns of the nopal cactus, which is also known as the prickly pear, are small enough for farmers to harvest them without too much difficulty. Once the mature leaves have been cut, they are dried under the sun for three days until they contain the right amount of water needed for successful processing.

  • The cactus used for the world’s first vegan leather

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    A new challenge for the desert ecosystem

    The team only selects and cuts the leaves without damaging the cactus itself. This process enables them to re-harvest from the plants, which can also be used in Mexican cooking, every six-eight months.

  • Mexican cactus leather was among the winners of the Green Product and Green Concept Award given out earlier this year

    Making leather from Mexican cacti

    The fashion of sustainable fashion

    Earlier this year, the international Green Product Award ceremony honoring companies that create innovative and sustainable products and services was held in the German city of Munich. The Mexican cactus leather was among the winners.

    Author: Chetna Krishna


"Everybody, including these companies, knows that the problem lies with the indirect suppliers. Even though the big companies have signed an agreement to stop this, none of them have made much progress in monitoring indirect suppliers," said Faggin.

Although the clandestine practice is well-known, companies that buy cattle from the Amazon have done little to minimize the risk, according to Paulo Barreto, a researcher with NGO Imazon.

The institute has developed a methodology that measures the degree of deforestation for each meat company in the region. It bases the measurement on the place where the cattle is bought, the distance of the meat company from the farm, and if there are highways nearby, among other information.

What leather exporters say

Of the seven exporters cited in the report, four replied to DW at the time of writing. 

JBS, a giant in the meat and byproduct industry, denied any connection to deforestation, citing an online tool with which one can trace the source of its leather, JBS 360

The company said it is dealing with the problem of illegal products from indirect suppliers with a platform called Transparent Livestock. Launched in 2020, it extends the "reach to monitor the suppliers of its suppliers," and will bring a "definitive solution" by 2025.

Minerva said it signed a commitment to eliminate illegal deforestation from its supply chain, and that it plans on integrating a new tool "to its geographic monitoring system of the Amazon that assesses the risks related to farms that are indirect suppliers." The timeline is not clear. 

Watch video 03:32

A farmer in Peru takes on the loggers

The company, however, said it remains a challenge to accurately trace the origin of the leather. But it maintained that it has a tracking system for the material once it leaves the meat companies and tanneries to guarantee the source of "100% of the leather processed in its facilities in Brazil."

Vancouros and Viposa said they have policies and certifications in place to track their raw material.

What manufacturers say

Responding to the report, Volkswagen criticized its alleged inaccuracies.

"For the brands in the Volkswagen Group, we can state: Leather from Brazil is usually chrome-tanned. However, the Volkswagen Group only uses chrome-free tanned leather in Europe," it said.

The manufacturer said it has "written agreements" from all its suppliers that none of their material can be linked to illegal deforestation in the Amazon.

BMW said it had the same guarantee from its suppliers. Brazilian leather currently represents 5% of its total stock, according to the company.

"It will account for 1% at the end of next year. This will decrease to 0% in the medium term as we restructure our leather supply chains and no longer rely on leather from South America," it said in a statement. 

Daimler AG logo
BMW and VW logos

Daimler (top), BMW and VW are among the German car manufacturers cited in the report

Daimler, which produces Mercedes-Benz, said it demands in its contracts with suppliers that the products not be connected to illegal deforestation. 

PSA preferred not to give a statement until it had access to the full report, while Renault did not respond to a request for comment.

More certification, international pressure needed

Some exporters said they used the Leather Working Group (LWG), which provides internationally accepted environmental certification for ethical leather manufacturers. But the organization may have some limitations in guaranteeing the origins of its material, according to the Rainforest Foundation Norway.

"The supplier provides a declaration to the LWG saying it has no connection to deforestation. There is no rigorous verification," Faggin said about the certification process.

The authors of the report said the automotive industry is complicit if it continues to buy raw materials coming from deforested areas in the Amazon.

"All of the big five car manufacturers in Europe are sourcing leather from Brazilian companies linked to deforestation. None of them has adequate policies or measures in place to avoid being complicit in deforestation," the study said. 

Paulo Barreto of NGO Imazon said it's important that the issue be in the international spotlight. 

"Monitoring where leather comes from is even more complicated than for meat. We had some changes because of international pressure, but they are too small given the magnitude of the problem," he said. "Much more effort is needed."

  • The Amazon Rainforest in Peru

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Amazon rainforest: the lungs of the world

    Spanning nine different countries in South America, the expansive tropical rainforest is a critical carbon sink and home to a wealth of different plants and animals. Deforestation levels hit a 12-year-high in 2020, as ever more of this precious ecosystem has been cleared for cattle breeding, agriculture and mining. The amount of rainfall has fallen by a quarter in some places due to the clearing.

  • Coral and fish at the Great Barrier Reef off coast of Australia

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    The Great Barrier Reef: 80 years left

    400 types of coral, 500 species of fish and over 4000 different mollusks such as sea turtles live in the Great Barrier Reef off Australia's northeast coast. But at higher water temperatures the corals shed the algae they require to survive. Half of the reef has already been lost. With a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world's largest coral reef could be dead by 2100.

  • Iguana on the beach of the Galapagos Islands

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Darwin's endangered paradise

    Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, located 1000 kilometers off the South American west coast, are a World Heritage site due to the wide variety of fauna and flora that flourish on the volcanic archipelago. While some species are unique to the islands and their evolution inspired Charles Darwin, this rare natural paradise is threatened by tourism, invasive species, pollution, and overfishing.

  • Hundreds of tourists line up to reach peak of Mount Everest

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Himalayas: Glacier melt and mountains of trash

    In 1980, Reinhold Messner succeeded in making the first solo ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. In the decades since, the world's highest mountain has been climbed more than 10,000 times. It’s summit attracts increasing numbers of tourists who leave more and more garbage behind. The Himalayan mountains are also seeing high rates of glacier melt due to global warming.

  • Joshua Trees in California

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Josua Tree National Park without its namesake

    By the end of the century, Joshua trees, which give California's national park its name, may have almost disappeared due to rising temperatures. Seedlings of the desert yucca plant are struggling with increasing drought. And even for those growing at higher and cooler elevations, there are fewer yucca moths to pollinate the flowers. More grass growth in the area is also increasing the fire risk.

  • Elephants in front of Kilimanjaro

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    No snow on Kilimanjaro

    Africa’s largest mountain consists of three volcanic "cones," the highest of which, named "Kibo," reaches 5895 meters above sea level. It's white peak lost roughly 85% of its ice between 1912 and 2009. Researchers suspect that the decreasing snow cover on the Tanzanian landmark is linked to global warming.

  • Machu Picchu in Peru

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Machu Picchu: tourism's eco footprint

    More than 1.5 million annual tourists visit the historic Incan citadel in the Peruvian Andes. UNESCO recommends fewer visitors, arguing that the vibrations from millions of footsteps make the ancient structures unstable. The tourist hordes are also having a negative impact on the area’s environment.

  • The Maldives in the Indian Ocean

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Maldives: disappearing into the ocean

    Planning on flying to the Maldives while it's still around? You might just contribute to its disappearance. No other means of transport has such a negative impact on the climate as air travel. As global heating accelerates, global sea levels are rising up to 3.7 cm per year. With the Maldives lying only 1.5 meters above sea level, every centimeter counts.

  • A boat sails on Lake Nicaragua

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    Lake Nicaragua: end of an idyll?

    In the future, massive container ships could sail in Central America’s largest lake instead of rowboats as part of the proposed Nicaragua Canal connecting the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean. Environmentalists fear it will negatively impact the entire ecosystem of the freshwater lake, which is home to sharks and swordfish and supplies drinking water to the local population.

  • A woman floats in the Dead Sea

    Ten disappearing natural treasures

    The death of the Dead Sea

    Lying at 420 meters below sea level, the landlocked Dead Sea is the lowest body of water on earth. But the unique salt lake is slowly drying up. Withdrawal of drinking water from the Jordan River by Israel and Jordan has caused its levels to drop by roughly a meter every year.

    Author: Jeannette Cwienk


DW recommends

Brazil's Amazon rainforest has become the Wild West for illegal gold miners

Unregulated mining is already causing catastrophic deforestation, pollution and conflict on indigenous land. But a newly proposed bill could "open the floodgates."  

Brazil: Amazon deforestation races to 12-year high under Bolsonaro

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest this year reached its highest level since 2008, government data shows. The destruction comes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to weaken environmental regulations.  

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil: Living in the shadows of violence and development

At the center of deforestation and land conflicts in Brazil, one small-scale farmer has seen the personal cost to her family and community of speaking up. Her son went into hiding to escape death threats.  

Advertisement