 Amazon protection: Can Brazil′s destructive cattle ranches be transformed? | Global Ideas | DW | 19.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Amazon protection: Can Brazil's destructive cattle ranches be transformed?

With rising deforestation rates in the Amazon and 80% of logging linked to cattle ranching, some in Brazil are trying to boost sustainable livestock farming practices.

Watch video 08:10

Brazil: Appetite for beef eats into rainforest

Project goal: Practising sustainable farming on cattle ranches with degraded soil in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso by observing environmental laws, cutting methane emissions and increasing farm efficiency

Project implementation: Degraded soil will be restored through repeated plowing and by adding nutrients and planting high-yield grasses. Riverbanks and water sources will also be restored and cattle will no longer drink river water

Project partner: Organizatios for sustainable cattle ranching, Pecsa and the Programa Novo Campo — the New Field Program. Local NGO Instituto Centro de Vida (ICV) is leading the project

Project financing: The project is supported by the Althelia Climate Fund, which invests in sustainable land use initiatives.

Brazil has repeatedly made the headlines in recent months over ongoing deforestation in the Amazon. Some 80% of logging there is to make space for cattle ranching. The country is home to more than 214 million cows and is already the world's largest beef producer. Global demand for the meat is on the rise.

Around 30 years ago, land in the west-central state of Mato Grosso was "opened up," as local farmers say, to ranching. Now the largest cattle herds in the country graze there.

For a long time, the soil was able to support the animals, but it has now become totally depleted and can no longer provide for them. That means there's a danger of the ranches moving north, deeper into the Amazon rainforest.

Some NGOs are trying to prevent this by transforming the way the ranches are run; to make them more sustainable and able to hold more cattle on a smaller area. It's an efficient system but requires substantial investment.

A film by Vanessa Fischer

DW recommends

Mass deforestation: How trade fells trees in Brazil and Indonesia

Hunger for beef, palm oil, soy and timber fuels rainforest clearance at enormous scales, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. That matters for climate change. (17.04.2019)  

WWW links

Instituto Centro de Vida

Pesca

Programa Novo Campo

Audios and videos on the topic

Brazil: Appetite for beef eats into rainforest  

Related content

Brände im Amazonas-Gebiet

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits worst level in over a decade 18.11.2019

Deforestation in the Amazon rose by almost 30%, the latest Brazilian government figures show. Concerns over the fate of the Amazon have heightened since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year.

schlafender Koala

Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires 04.11.2019

The koala is on the verge of "functional" extinction. To make matters worse, logging, wildfires and drought are becoming more frequent across Australia. A koala hospital is working to find ways to help them survive.

Indien Himalaya Spiti-Tal Gletscherrückzug und Wassermangel

Living in hope and fear beside India's retreating Himalayan glaciers 15.11.2019

In northern India, falling snow levels and glacial retreat is impacting livelihoods and access to water. DW visited some of these local villages to explore what that means for the lives of people in the region.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  