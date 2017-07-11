Amazon moves Lord of the Rings TV series production from NZ to UK

Amazon Studios will move the production of future seasons of its upcoming Lord of the Rings television series to the United Kingdom, the New Zealand government said on Friday.

The studio finished filming season 1 of the highly anticipated show in New Zealand earlier this month.

Post-production for the season will continue in the Pacific island through June 2022, Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said.

"The government was informed of the decision yesterday," Nash said, adding that he was disappointed by the move.

New Zealand's stunning scenery had become synonymous with modern screen interpretations of author J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth, since the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies were shot there by Oscar-winning Kiwi director Peter Jackson.

Tours of the village of "Hobbiton" and of areas used in the filming are a lucrative tourist attraction.



"The shift from New Zealand to the UK aligns with the studio's strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK, with many of Amazon Studios' tentpole series and films already calling the UK home," Amazon said in a statement.

The studio said that pre-production of season two will begin concurrently in the UK early next year.

Meanwhile, the elaborate sets built for the show will be shipped to the UK, Deadline reported. However, it is still unclear where in UK will the rest of the series be shot.

Actor Elijah Wood, who played the leading role of Frodo Baggins, responded with a single and unimpressed emoji on reading the news.

Extra tax credit withdrawn

Amazon will be spending $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to the New Zealand government.

It qualified for a 20% tax rebate from New Zealand's Screen Production Grant. The show was given an extra 5% incentive this past spring which will now be withdrawn.

"As we look to relocate the production to the UK, we do not intend to actively pursue the Season One MoU five percent financial uplift with the New Zealand government or preserve the terms around that agreement," Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of TV for Amazon Studios was quoted as saying by Variety.

Landscapes like in a movie The Beach Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Beach" played American student Richard Fischer, who sets off in search of a legendary beach in Thailand. Filmed in 2000 in the Maya Bay in the Ko Phi Phi archipelago, which has been a national park since 2004. Every day boats bring tourists to the beautiful bay - so much so that the sheer number of visitors has become a problem.

Landscapes like in a movie Heidi She's perhaps the most famous Swiss person in the world: Heidi, the little girl, who has to leave her beloved Alpine home to temporarily move to Frankfurt. The children's book by Johanna Spyri has been repeatedly made into a movie, the last time in 2015. Several communities where the book is set 20 years ago united to form the Heidiland holiday area. Heidi-tourism has been booming ever since.

Landscapes like in a movie Avatar The 3-D film by James Cameron fascinated audiences in 2009 with its mix of virtual and real worlds. The story is set on a moon called Pandora, which is similar to Earth, the landscape of which was based on the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in northern China. In a move to cash-in on marketing created by the film one of the bizarre looking chalk cliffs was renamed "Avatar Hallelujah Mountain".

Landscapes like in a movie Harry Potter The Hogwarts Express can be seen travelling across this landscape taking Harry Potter to exciting new adventures in the films. In real life the trip on the Jacobite Steam Train in the Scottish highlands is equally exciting. The train runs between Fort William and the fishing village Mallaig - and riding it makes you feel like you might be going to Hogwarts yourself.

Landscapes like in a movie Local Hero The renowned British Film Institute declared "Local Hero" the best movie of all time in 1999. The Scottish landscape serves as a backdrop for the 1983 comedy, in which the driving force is charm of both nature and the people who live in it. These days the coastal village Pennan, which in the film was called Ferness, is world famous.

Landscapes like in a movie Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson decided that his home New Zealand was the perfect place to represent the fictitious world of Middle Earth, where Tolkien's novel "Lord of the Rings" is set. The film locations have become places of pilgrimage to movie fans from around the world. Pictured here is Lake Pukaki - which was used as the setting for Lake Town in the films

Landscapes like in a movie Out of Africa The film, set against the majestic backdrop of Kenya, tells the story of Danish baroness Tania Blixen, who starts a coffee plantation in Kenya at the end of the colonial era and falls in love with a local big game hunter Finch-Hatton. One of the most impressive movie scenes is their flight across Rift Valley. Kenya in the 1980s enjoyed a safari boom because of the film which continues to this day.

Landscapes like in a movie Lawrence of Arabia The monumental masterpiece by David Lean starring Peter O'Toole in the leading role in 1962 was partly filmed in the original settings in Jordan's Wadi Rum. This is where the actual British army officer Thomas Edward Lawrence was stationed during the Arab Revolt from 1917 until 1918. The film in 1963 won seven Oscars and four Golden Globe Awards.

Landscapes like in a movie Star Wars Tunisia's barren desert has featured in many movies like "Indiana Jones" or "The English Patient", but it really rose to fame as a setting in George Lucas' "Star Wars". What was used to portrait hero Luke Skywalker's home village "Nefta" has been a tourist attraction since 1995. When a shifting sand dune threatened the village, fans supported by the government managed save the film location.

Landscapes like in a movie Stagecoach Monument Valley in the US State Utah has become an iconic backdrop for many westerns. One name in particular will always be associated with this landscape: John Wayne. He celebrated his breakthrough as an actor in 1939 with the film "Stage Coach" directed by John Ford. This landscape was also iconically used in the most important motorbike movie of all times: Easy Rider. Author: Anne Termèche



"However, we respectfully defer to our partners and will remain in close consultation with them around next steps," he said.

COVID restrictions

Amazon is expected to make five seasons of the show, making one of the most expensive TV series ever. The first season is scheduled for release in September 2022. The story will be set many years before the events in Tolkien's books.

The untitled series was first announced in November 2017. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, New Zealand closed it borders and the cast, more than half of whom are British, were unable to visit their families in two years, the Deadline said. The country's handling of the virus included lockdowns which also prevented Amazon executives from visiting the set to monitor the shoot, the entertainment news outlet added.

adi/msh (Reuters)