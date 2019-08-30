 Amazon leaders talks rainforest preservation amid wildfire crisis | News | DW | 06.09.2019

News

Amazon leaders talks rainforest preservation amid wildfire crisis

Presidents and leaders from the Amazon region are meeting in Colombia as wildfires continue to ravage the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world. But one head of state is notable by his absence.

Part of the Amazon jungle burning in Apui, Brazil (Reuters/B. Kelly)

Presidents and representatives from several countries in South America's Amazon region are set to meet in Colombia on Friday to discuss a joint strategy for preserving the world's largest rainforest, which has been under threat from a record number of wildfires.

The meeting in Leticia, the capital of Colombia's Amazon region, will bring together delegates from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Suriname, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

A notable absentee at the meeting will be Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, where tens of thousands of forest fires have been recorded so far this year. Bolsonaro, who will follow the summit via videoconference, will not be attending because of upcoming surgery.

He himself convened the meeting in response to international attempts at intervention, saying Latin American countries in the region should manage the situation themselves.

Read more: Amazon versus Africa forest fires: Is the world really ablaze?

Watch video 01:47

The battle to save the Amazon

Critical climate region

The Brazilian leader, a climate-change skeptic, has come under international criticism over his environmental policies favoring agriculture and mining, which are thought to have encouraged farmers to start many fires to clear land for grazing and crops.

Almost 85,000 fires have been recorded in Brazil so far this year, 75% more than in the same period in 2018.

The fires in the Amazon region are of immense international concern, as the rainforest there has a decisive effect on both the local and the world climate and is also one of the most biodiverse areas on Earth.

Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and Colombia are the countries worst-affected by the fires.

Read more: The Amazon: Vital for our planet 

 

  • An area of charred forest after the fires passed through in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Scorched earth

    According to official numbers, wildfires have burned through more than 1 million hectares of dry forest and farmland in Bolivia. In the area of Santa Rosa de Tucabaca in the country's eastern Chiquitania region, the fires have raged for over a month, threatening indigenous populations and devastating Bolivia's rich biodiversity.

  • Wildfires light up the night sky of the Chiquitania region in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    An ominous glow

    Out-of-control wildfires light up the night sky. The unique Chiquitania region — characterized by both savannah and forest — experienced a severe drought this year. It's common practice for farmers to start small, easily-monitored fires during the months of July and August to prepare the soil for the next harvest. But many have quickly spread this season and morphed into wildfires.

  • A strip of cut down forest in Bolivia burnt by the fires (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Slash-and-burn

    Areas of forest which have already been cut down are more likely to catch alight. Many of the fires in Bolivia were started by small farmers after President Evo Morales passed legislation in July that encourages slash-and-burn farming to open up new land for agricultural use. Morales has been accused of pushing populist policies and failing to act quickly to contain the wildfires.

  • Smoke seen from a distance at sunset in the Chiquitania region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    A growing disaster

    The fires are still expanding through the Chiquitania region. Indigenous people have been affected, including the Chiquitanos and the Ayoreos peoples, who produce citrus fruits, beans, rice, and corn.

  • Local Bolivian farmer Vania Montenegro Aranibar (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Losing livelihoods

    Vania Montenegro Aranibar (39) is a local farmer from the village of Peniel, where she cultivates lemons, passion fruits and avocados. The fire quickly surrounded her property, destroying her fields and killing her ducks. "They died in half an hour because their feathers caught on fire," she told DW. "I'm very sad how many animals must have been burned, how many species, trees."

  • An anteater killed by the fires in Bolivia(DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Nowhere to run

    This anteater was just one of countless animals caught in the fires which passed through the area of Chochis. Firefighters on the ground have described heartbreaking scenes of terrified animals fleeing from the flames, including armadillos, snakes, tapirs and jaguars. Those who survived are now at risk of starvation due to the lack of food and water.

  • Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini stand in a burnt-out area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Fighting back

    Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini visit a badly affected area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca. Alongside other firefighters, they are helping with efforts to try and control the massive wildfires. They cut through the dense forest with machetes and try to extinguish the flames with 20 liter water tanks on their backs. But the battle still feels like an impossible fight.

  • Smoke rises among the hills in Bolivia's Chiquitania forest region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Impossible to reach

    Outside of the village of Robore, the wildfires have now spread to areas mostly inaccessible to firefighters. The Chiquitano dry forests are part of an ecoregion connecting the tropical Amazon biome with the semiarid Gran Chaco region, which stretches into western Paraguay, northern Argentina and part of Brazil.

    Author: Juan Gabriel Estellano


tj/rt (dpa, AFP)

