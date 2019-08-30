Amazon leaders talks rainforest preservation amid wildfire crisis

Presidents and leaders from the Amazon region are meeting in Colombia as wildfires continue to ravage the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world. But one head of state is notable by his absence.
Presidents and representatives from several countries in South America's Amazon region are set to meet in Colombia on Friday to discuss a joint strategy for preserving the world's largest rainforest, which has been under threat from a record number of wildfires.
The meeting in Leticia, the capital of Colombia's Amazon region, will bring together delegates from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Suriname, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry.
A notable absentee at the meeting will be Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, where tens of thousands of forest fires have been recorded so far this year. Bolsonaro, who will follow the summit via videoconference, will not be attending because of upcoming surgery.
He himself convened the meeting in response to international attempts at intervention, saying Latin American countries in the region should manage the situation themselves.
Read more: Amazon versus Africa forest fires: Is the world really ablaze?
Critical climate region
The Brazilian leader, a climate-change skeptic, has come under international criticism over his environmental policies favoring agriculture and mining, which are thought to have encouraged farmers to start many fires to clear land for grazing and crops.
Almost 85,000 fires have been recorded in Brazil so far this year, 75% more than in the same period in 2018.
The fires in the Amazon region are of immense international concern, as the rainforest there has a decisive effect on both the local and the world climate and is also one of the most biodiverse areas on Earth.
Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and Colombia are the countries worst-affected by the fires.
Read more: The Amazon: Vital for our planet
tj/rt (dpa, AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Brazil has lashed out at international critics who are blaming President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to curb massive Amazon fires. Bolsonaro accused media organizations of trying to undermine his government. (23.08.2019)
Brazil's president did not say whether the meeting of Amazon nations would be postponed, but ruled out his attendance. Bolsonaro has come under international pressure over his handling of the fires and deforestation. (03.09.2019)
Wildfires blazing in the Amazon have sparked an international dispute. As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismisses foreign leaders' condemnations, what can the international community really do to protect the Amazon? (23.08.2019)
A Science Ministry report that showed an increase in deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has been criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro, and may have led to the firing of its author. (02.08.2019)
The rainforest provides the whole of South America with moisture, influences rainfall patterns in the region, stabilizes the world's climate and has the richest biodiversity of any ecosytem on Earth. (27.08.2019)
A government institute at loggerheads with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has called the massive increase a "major setback." The right-wing administration's pro-agrobusiness policies are to blame, the agency claims. (07.08.2019)
Forests in the African tropics also catch fire. But, from an ecological point of view, the situations in Africa and South America are very different and cannot always be compared. (30.08.2019)
By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)