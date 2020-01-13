Amazon grime: Woman receives soiled diapers in the mail

When a New Jersey family ordered some diapers from the American online retail giant, they didn't expect to receive them secondhand. Amazon said it was "investigating the situation."
A New Jersey woman said she got a very unpleasant surprise when she received two boxes of diapers from Amazon this week — containing what appeared to be feces.
Nassly Sales from Jersey City, in the eastern US, said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant's Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate.
When she opened her most recent delivery, however, she realized they had already been soiled.
Read more: Winds of change in the global toilet paper market
Full of it
"I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that's when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," Sales told ABC's Philadelphia station WPVI.
According to a statement obtained by WPVI, the American firm said they were "investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right."
Sales said she did not test the surprise substance found in the diapers, but said it had all the characteristics of human excrement, such as appearance and smell.
An Amazon spokesperson said the Seattle-based firm were working with the family to resolve the issue. "We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards."
