Amazon grime: Woman receives soiled diapers in the mail

A New Jersey woman said she got a very unpleasant surprise when she received two boxes of diapers from Amazon this week — containing what appeared to be feces.

Nassly Sales from Jersey City, in the eastern US, said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant's Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate.

When she opened her most recent delivery, however, she realized they had already been soiled.

Read more: Winds of change in the global toilet paper market

Full of it

"I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that's when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled," Sales told ABC's Philadelphia station WPVI.

According to a statement obtained by WPVI, the American firm said they were "investigating the situation and in contact with the customer to make it right."

Sales said she did not test the surprise substance found in the diapers, but said it had all the characteristics of human excrement, such as appearance and smell.

An Amazon spokesperson said the Seattle-based firm were working with the family to resolve the issue. "We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards."



The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Prepare your palate for the Disgusting Food Museum The Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo Sweden contains 80 different food items from around the world. The jar pictured above contains mouse wine from China. The rice wine is infused with dead baby mice that were just a few days old. It's used as a health tonic rather than an evening drink with dinner.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Sheep eyeball juice Dubbed a Mongolian Bloody Mary, the concoction pictured above is made with pickled sheep eyeballs and tomato juice. Despite the unsettling appearance of the foods on display at the museum, the curators hope the exhibits will break down cultural barriers.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Cuy — roasted guinea pig While kept as pets in some countries, guinea pigs are a delicacy in Ecuador and Peru. The guinea pigs are bred to be particularly large and meaty and are then baked, roasted or fried. Traditionally, they are served with their claws and teeth attached, but restaurants have begun cutting up the meat.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Casu Marzu — maggot cheese The island of Sardinia is known for its peculiar cheeses, but perhaps none is so infamous as casu marzu, or maggot cheese. This traditional sheep-milk cheese contains live maggots. As they eat, the acids in the maggots' digestive tracts break down the cheese, making it soft. But beware — you'll want to cover your eyes when eating as the maggots are known to jump.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Another way of looking at pork Some visitors might raise their eyebrows at the prospect of pork being included in the museum. But museum director Andreas Ahrens tells DW that it's not the taste of the meat that's repulsive, but rather the way the way it is produced. The treatment of pigs in factory farms and the overuse of antibiotics is "disgusting" and potentially dangerous, he says.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Fruit-bat soup Fruit bats are eaten in several Asian countries and in the Pacific Rim, including Guam, Thailand and Indonesia. According to the museum, the bats smell strongly like urine when being cooked, but the resulting meat is sweet.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum China's century eggs These preserved eggs are eaten as a comfort food in China. To make them, the egg is placed in a vat containing black tea, salt, lime and wood ashes. They soak in the solution for seven weeks to five months. When they emerge, the egg takes on a brown-green hue.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Kale Pache — boiled sheep or cow This particular dish is made from boiling the heads and feet of sheep or cows. While it may be unsettling to have your food look at you, it's a traditional dish in several countries, including Iran and Afghanistan. In Iran, the dish is frequently eaten for breakfast.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Natto — Japanese fermented soybeans This sticky, stinky dish is a traditional Japanese food eaten frequently at breakfast. The soybeans are fermented using a bacteria found in the soil as well as in humans. Natto is topped off with mustard and contains high levels of fiber.

The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum Jell-O salad While it may seem unthinkable to some now, the Jell-O salad once dominated many a Thanksgiving table in the United States. The flavored gelatin dish rose to popularity in the early 1900s, with many recipes calling for pieces of vegetables to be thrown into the mix. Nowadays, the dish lives on as a colorful dessert — but without the floating veggies. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.