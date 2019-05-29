 Amazon founder Bezos′ divorce finalized with $38 billion settlement: report | News | DW | 06.07.2019

News

Amazon founder Bezos' divorce finalized with $38 billion settlement: report

A US judge has ruled that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wife MacKenzie will get a 4% state in the tech giant. Concerns were mounting that the king of online retail may lose some of his power as a major shareholder.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalized their divorce on Friday, paving the way for her to receive $38.3 billion (€34.1 billion) worth of the tech giant's stock, Bloomberg News reported.

The final deal, set by a judge in Washington state's King County, will see her receive approximately 19.7 million shares in Amazon.com, giving her a 4% state in the company.

In doing so, MacKenzie Bezos becomes the 20th wealthiest billionaire on the 2019 Forbes Rich List, ahead of Telsa's Elon Musk and Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Watch video 00:53

Amazon unveils new electric Prime Air drones

Read more: Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils moon lander plans

The novelist has said she would give her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her husband as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

Huge charity donation

She has also promised to donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world's ultra-wealthy philanthropists as a signatory of the Giving Pledge.

Jeff Bezos, 55, will retain a 12  stake in Amazon worth $114.8 billion and remain the world's richest person.

The couple's personal life was thrust into the spotlight in January when they made a joint divorce announcement on Twitter following 25 years of marriage.

Watch video 01:54

Amazon boss accuses “National Enquirer” of blackmailing him

Read more: Washington to Big Tech: You're on notice

Some investors were concerned that the Amazon founder could wind up with a reduced voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate a large part of their holdings in the online retailer.

The pair married in 1993 and have four children. A year later, Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in their Seattle garage and turned it into a colossus that dominates e-commerce globally.

DW recommends

Why Amazon struggled to beat Alibaba online in China

Despite an early entry into the Asian powerhouse, the US tech giant has failed to gain traction against fierce local competition. DW asks what lessons the world's largest e-tailer can learn about selling to the Chinese. (19.04.2019)  

When smart devices pass secrets to the police

It may crackdown on crime — and privacy, too. That's if German police get powers to seize personal data on smart devices. Germany's discussing plans that are already a reality in the USA. (14.06.2019)  

MacKenzie Bezos to give away half her fortune

The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged to donate half of her $36 billion fortune to charity. MacKenzie Bezos said she has "a disproportionate amount of money to share." (29.05.2019)  

Washington to Big Tech: You're on notice

A rare thing is happening in the US capital. Progressives, conservatives and the Trump administration are probing the internet giants. Two companies are particularly in the crosshairs of lawmakers and regulators. (06.06.2019)  

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer newspaper of blackmail

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has accused the National Enquirer of blackmail, saying the tabloid threatened to publish intimate photos of him. The paper's publisher has said it will "thoroughly investigate" the claims. (08.02.2019)  

Jeff Bezos: Amazon CEO knocks Microsoft founder Bill Gates off Forbes list top spot

The increase in Amazon's stock price since early 2017 has made Jeff Bezos the first person to amass a $100 billion fortune. The list also revealed that, financially, US President Donald Trump did not have the best year. (07.03.2018)  

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils moon lander plans

The founder of tech giant Amazon said, "It's time to go back to the moon." Riding a resurgent wave of interest in returning to the moon, Jeff Bezos said people could be transported there in the near future. (09.05.2019)  

Related content

Jeff Bezos und Ehefrau MacKenzie

MacKenzie Bezos to give away half her fortune 29.05.2019

The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged to donate half of her $36 billion fortune to charity. MacKenzie Bezos said she has "a disproportionate amount of money to share."

Indien, Amazon

Amazon posts record profit in last quarter of 2017 02.02.2018

The world's largest online retailer recorded a near $2-billion profit in the fourth quarter. Strong sales for its Alexa, Prime and Cloud services as well as its Whole Foods chain drove the record result.

USA Trump, Nadella und Bezos 2017

Is Trump's criticism of Amazon justified? 04.04.2018

President Trump has recently been bashing Amazon, accusing it of not paying its fair share of taxes and posing an unfair challenge to conventional retail stores. Despite bluster, concrete action is unlikely, say experts.

