Amazon dolphin deaths linked to warming waters

Dozens of river dolphins have been found dead on the shores of Brazil's Lake Tefé. Researchers say that the cause of death is yet to be identified but suspect rising water temperatures due to climate change could be to blame.

October 5, 2023