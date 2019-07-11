 Amazon delivers Volkswagen′s ′Final Edition′ Beetles | News | DW | 18.08.2019

News

Amazon delivers Volkswagen's 'Final Edition' Beetles

The iconic car rolled off the assembly line in July 2019 after more than two decades since its relaunch. There are only 65 'Final Edition' Beetles available, and they can only be bought in Mexico.

  • A person next to an open Beetle (Getty Images/AFP/J.-F. Monier)

    VW Beetle through the years

    VW to end production of the Beetle

    The last of Volkswagen's iconic Beetle compact cars rolled off assembly lines in July 2019. While there were two special models manufactured before production ceases, it's the original "Bug" that still generates the most emotion among its fans. DW looks at how views of the "people's car" have changed over the decades.

  • Hitler and Porsche admire a model of the Beetle (Getty Images/Hoffmann)

    VW Beetle through the years

    Hitler wants a 'People Car'

    In the 1930s, Nazi ruler Adolf Hitler tapped Ferdinand Porsche (L) to design a "Volkswagen," or "people's car" — an affordable, mass-market vehicle that could carry a family and luggage. He came up with a two-door, rear-engine vehicle that could cruise at top speeds of 100 km/h (62 m/hr). Initial production of the car remained small.

  • A row of Beetles sits in a parking lot (UGC) (Milad Allahyari)

    VW Beetle through the years

    The Beetle booms

    Sales of the car, officially named the Type 1, picked up after the British, one of Germany's post-WWII occupying powers, relaunched Volkswagen factory production. In 1955, the millionth car rolled off the assembly line. It was only then that the rounded car earned its nickname "the Beetle." The moniker was then carried over into numerous languages as sales of the car spread around the globe.

  • Herbie sits on the road (Getty Images/M. Simmons)

    VW Beetle through the years

    From film to driveways

    It took a while for the Beetle to become popular in the US, however, in part due to the car's Nazi roots. But a 1960s marketing rebrand and the car's starring role in the 1968 movie "The Love Bug" as Herbie (above), a Beetle with a mind of its own, sealed its place in the hearts of Americans — and in their garages.

  • VW New Beetle 1998 in silver (picture-alliance/dpa/Volkswagen)

    VW Beetle through the years

    The Beetle is back

    Beetle sales in the US plummeted in the 1970s and production there ceased in 1979. By that time, the car was being produced around the world, including in Mexico and Latin America. In the 1990s, VW decided to give the car another go in the US. They revamped the design and released the New Beetle (above) in 1998, complete with a built-in flower vase.

  • Mexiko Letzter VW Käfer (picture-alliance/dpa)

    VW Beetle through the years

    Saying 'adios' to the original

    As the New Beetle took off in the US, global production of the original Type 1 Beetle came to an end. By July 30, 2003, when the last of its kind came off the production belt in Puebla, Mexico, over 21,500,000 had been produced. The final car (above) received a ceremonial sendoff complete with mariachi band. Dubbed "El Rey" ("the king"), the car was sent to VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

  • Jose Mujica puts things into his Beetle as ahis dog hops in (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Franco)

    VW Beetle through the years

    Political statement

    Despite no longer being made, the original Beetle remained popular and recognizable, often linked to 1960s nostalgia. However, it also made a political statement. While holding the post of Uruguay's president from 2010-2015, Jose Mujica continued to use his 1987 Beetle to get around (above). The old car, part of his personal abstention from luxury, cemented his reputation as a humble politician.

  • A child drives a model VW Beetle (Nele Martensen)

    VW Beetle through the years

    A place in drivers' hearts

    The VW entered its third generation in 2012, with the production of a new model in the US. But just six years later VW said it would cease making the car in 2019, instead focusing on electric and family vehicles. VW's CEO left the door open to revive the much beloved Beetle in the future. Until then, however, the iconic car will continue to hold a place in the hearts of old and young alike.


Amazon delivered the first of 65 "Final Edition" Volkswagen Beetles on Saturday. The vehicles are being sold exclusively by Amazon Mexico after the company wrapped up production of its legendary car in Cuautlancingo, Puebla state, last month.

The Beetles are being delivered in special custom boxes to their new owners.

One of these owners is car collector Joaquin Jasso, who told news website Expansion that it was "very simple, it took me barely three minutes to buy," the $21,000 vehicle.

The Beetle was first conceived of in the 1930s as a "car for everyone," at the behest of Adolf Hitler and with a design team led by Ferdinand Porsche. However, it did not enter widespread production until after World War II.

Its popularity over the ensuing decades made it the most recognized car model in the world, but production was stopped. The "New Beetle" was released in 1997, but years of declining sales led to Volkswagen nixing the car from production this July.

The factory in Puebla manufactured from 1.7 million "New Beetles" between the vehicle's redesign in 1997 and 2019. The very last Beetle ever made was brought to the Volkswagen Museum in Puebla.

Watch video 01:33

VW Beetle reaches end of the road after eight decades

