Amazon deforestation slows in Brazil, Colombia

Beatrice Christofaro | Marcelo Silva de Sousa
April 4, 2024

Brazil and Colombia experienced a 'remarkable' decrease in forest loss in 2022 and 2023, a new report finds. The two countries are home to the Amazon rainforest, one of the world's greatest weapons against climate change.

Beatrice Christofaro
Beatrice Christofaro German-Brazilian multimedia reporter focused on the environment
