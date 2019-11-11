 Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits worst level in over a decade | News | DW | 18.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits worst level in over a decade

Deforestation in the Amazon rose by almost 30%, the latest Brazilian government figures show. Concerns over the fate of the Amazon have heightened since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year.

Aerial view of deforestation in Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Brazil (Getty Images/AFP/J. Laet)

The rate of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil rose to its highest level in more than a decade this year, according to government data published on Monday.

Between August 2018 and July 2018, deforestation reached 9,762 square kilometers (3,769 square miles), the National Institute for Space Research said.

The figures represent a 29.5% increase compared to last year, and the highest level since 2008.

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said new strategies were needed to combat illegal logging, mining and land-grabbing, which he said were to blame for the rise in deforestation.

The ministry is due to meet with the governors in the Amazon region on Thursday to discuss ways to combat the issue.

Pressure mounting on Bolsonaro

Environmental groups and NGOs say that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's rhetoric and his environmental policies are to blame for the rise in illegal activity in the Amazon.

Watch video 08:10

Brazil: Appetite for beef eats into rainforest

"The Bolsonaro government is responsible for every inch of forest destroyed. This government today is the worst enemy of the Amazon," said Marcio Astrini, public policy coordinator for Greenpeace, in a statement.

Concerns over the future of the Amazon were heightened after the right-wing leader took office in January.

Bolsonaro has advocated loosening protections for natural reserves and indigenous lands in the rainforest as a way to boost economic development.

One of the biggest drivers of deforestation in the region is also due to the high price of beef in Brazil, which encourages land grabbing for cattle ranching.

The Amazon is the largest tropical rainforest in the world and is considered key in the fight against climate change due to the amounts of CO2 it absorbs.

Fires that raged through the Amazon in July and August this year sparked global concern and drew criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron.

rs/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

  • Congo Basin (picture alliance/ WILDLIFE)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    The Congo Basin

    According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

  • Firefighters and volunteers work to put out a fire in Bolivia.

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Bolivia

    Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

  • Indonesian soldiers try to extinguish peatland fire (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Vavaldi)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Indonesia

    The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

  • Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Gran Canaria, Spain

    A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

  • Wood burns on the forest floor in Russia (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Russia

    Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

  • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns in Greece (REUTERS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Greece

    Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

  • A fire fighter looks up at a bushfire in Australia

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Australia

    Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

  • Smoke billows as a wildfire destroys homes in Arizona (picture-alliance/AP)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Arizona, United States

    Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

Amazon leaders sign rainforest preservation pact amid wildfire crisis

Presidents and representatives from the Amazon region have agreed to coordinate rainforest preservation measures as wildfires continue to ravage the Amazon rainforest. (07.09.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip Amazon fires summit he convened

Brazil's president did not say whether the meeting of Amazon nations would be postponed, but ruled out his attendance. Bolsonaro has come under international pressure over his handling of the fires and deforestation. (03.09.2019)  

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)  

Amazon deforestation prompts Germany to suspend Brazil forest projects

Germany plans to stop supporting forest and biodiversity projects in Brazil, the German environment minister told Tagesspiegel. Deforestation in Brazil has surged since Jair Bolsonaro became president, she said. (10.08.2019)  

Raging wildfires around the world

The severity of the wildfires in the Amazon has prompted a global outcry. But Brazil isn't the only country struggling to contain out-of-control blazes. In fact, even more fires are currently burning in Central Africa. (27.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brazil: Appetite for beef eats into rainforest  

Related content

Brasilien Pantanal Waldbrände

Brazil's next fire disaster, in the Pantanal wetlands 11.11.2019

Brazil's Pantanal wetlands are on fire. While the world was shocked by the wildfires that ravaged the Amazon, few seem to have noticed the destruction of the world's largest tropical wetland area.

Tamoios mit AKW Angra 1 und 2

Germany extends controversial nuclear deal with Brazil 14.11.2019

The Green party sought to scrap the agreement, citing safety concerns. However, the government in Berlin says it is committed to its longstanding deal over the "peaceful use of atomic energy" with Brazil.

Brasilien Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sao Bernardo do Campo

Opinion: Bye-bye Brazil! Bye-bye Lula! 17.11.2019

Can Lula lead his country out of crisis? Many hope he will stage a comeback, but such hope is deluded, says DW's Astrid Prange, who is convinced the country needs a fresh start — without Lula.

Advertisement