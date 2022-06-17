Amazon community media put a human face to the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic plunged humanity into an abyss of questions and fear. While millions of people around the world were locked down, information about the world outside multiplied. Many tracked the progress of the disease, its severity, its economic impact, vaccine hopes and fears daily. Disinformation became a growing enemy for the communities of the Amazon basin. These territories are often ignored by the conventional media and are thus excluded from access to truthful and reliable information.

In order to fill this gap, DW Akademie brought together its partners in Colombia and the region, Hacemos Memoria, Servindi, Corape, Vokaribe, Consejo de Redacción and CRIC, under the Ríos Voladores (Flying Rivers) alliance. Its aim is to strengthen skills to promote quality environmental journalism and ensure compliance with human rights in the Amazon basin through joint journalistic products. This extensive collaborative project allowed DW Akademie and its local partners to react to challenges and develop initiatives, such as the platform Voces, to provide quality information to the most vulnerable communities during the pandemic and make their situations more visible.

United voices are louder

DW Akademie's partners from the region Hacemos Memoria, a journalistic initiative from the University of Antioquia in Colombia, and Vokaribe, a community radio station in the southwest of Barranquilla, created the podcast series "Sin tapabocas" to monitor compliance – or violations – of human rights in the Amazon region during the pandemic. They handed the microphone over to the people of the region to share their struggles, from the lack of information in their local languages to restrictions of freedoms and the interruption of education.

The three seasons of this first initiative led to the creation of the multimedia platform "Voces" (Voices), which started compiling audio files, videos and images from the initial stages of the pandemic. It divides the testimonies into three chapters: freedom, equality and solidarity – the basic principles of human rights. The stories tell, for example, about how the Amazon entered the pandemic without a single intensive care bed, along with the effort made by communities to maintain their cultural roots despite the difficulties of the pandemic.

At that stage, more DW Akademie partners joined the project, including the news network Servindi from Peru, and the coordinator of Corape, a popular and educational community media outlet in Ecuador. An associate from Consejo de Redacción, an investigative journalism organization from Colombia, as well as independent journalists from Brazil and Bolivia also participated in this collaborative journalism effort to jointly compile voices and testimonies from even the remotest corners of the vast Amazon region.

Víctor Casas, general coordinator of Hacemos Memoria, highlighted the importance of joining forces to obtain such a rich compilation of human stories. "Each country has a different perspective and that is a challenge when developing the product, but also a learning experience," he said. "We heard testimonies from people in places we didn't even know existed. Seeing their needs is important."

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic From unheard to loud "Voces" is a multimedia platform jointly developed by DW Akademie and five of its partners in Latin America. This project puts a human face to the pandemic in the vast Amazon region by amplifying the perspectives of different countries and communities, mainly the most vulnerable. Videos, audio files and pictures give access to the realities of these communities on the ground.

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic Uniting the vast Amazon In Ecuador, Corape disseminates information from the Amazon Intercultural Radio Network (RIAR)’s radio stations in Spanish and local languages, sharing the particularities of each locality and supporting disease prevention campaigns. "We have strengthened our tools to delve deeper into the subject, but also the coverage and the RIAR network," says Jorge Guachamín, Corape's executive secretary.

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic Communication means health Along with Peruvian Amazonian indigenous communicators, Servindi compiled audiovisual material on the region's health situation with a focus on greater equity in access to vaccines and in the recognition of diverse knowledge. "We have seen, for example, resistance to vaccines in the communities due to lack of adequate intercultural communication," says Jorge Agurto, director of Servindi.

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic Unity in the face of adversity CRIC, from the Colombian region of Cauca, focused an entire issue of its magazine Álvaro Ulcué on the strategies indigenous communities used to protect themselves from the virus while protecting their territories. This issue was created in collaboration with several indigenous communication groups. "The pandemic affected us, but it also united us," reads the front page.

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic Transregional fact-checking "As the disease spread, information about this new type of coronavirus created an outbreak of global misinformation." This statement is from the Colombiacheck website. This fact-checking initiative from Colombian Consejo de Redacción works in cooperation with other fact-checkers worldwide who quote and republish each other to increase their visibility and combat disinformation about COVID-19.

Amazon basin: Collaborative journalism during the pandemic Ríos Voladores: a shielding alliance To face adversity and reinforce ties against future threats, DW Akademie has united Hacemos Memoria, Servindi, Corape, Vokaribe, Consejo de Redacción and CRIC under the Ríos Voladores alliance. It works to strengthen the media and support, through journalism, the protection of the Amazon basin and its inhabitants. Author: María Clara Valencia



Ríos Voladores is a project created with the support of DW Akademie and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).