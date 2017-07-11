Amal Clooney quits UK envoy role over Brexit deal breach

Amal Clooney on Friday quit as the UK's special envoy on press freedom, describing the government's plans to renege on parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement as "lamentable."

In a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the high-profile human rights lawyer wrote of her disappointment that Prime Minister Boris Johnson intended to break an international treaty agreed with the European Union last year.

"It is lamentable for the UK to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the Prime Minister less than a year ago," said Clooney.

"It threatens to embolden autocratic regimes that violate international law with devastating consequences all over the world," she wrote.

Johnson is pressing ahead with the UK Internal Market Bill on trade despite a warning from Brussels that it could wreck their future relationship and an acknowledgement by his government that it has the scope to violate international law.

The legislation is aimed at ensuring Britain's four nations can trade freely with one another after leaving the European Union, but the government says that requires creating powers to override part of the withdrawal treaty it signed with Brussels.

The bill passed its first stage in the lower House of Commons by 340 votes to 263 on Monday, and looks set to clear further stages next week after

Johnson moved to avert a rebellion within his ruling Conservatives by offering concessions.

Firstly he promised parliament a vote on any decision to use the treaty-breaking powers created by the bill. Secondly, he has also committed to referring any dispute with the EU to the resolution mechanism set out in the Withdrawal Agreement "in parallel" to using the treaty-busting powers unilaterally.

With material from Reuters