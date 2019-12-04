 ′Alternative Nobel Prize′ awarded to Greta Thunberg and other activists | News | DW | 04.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Alternative Nobel Prize' awarded to Greta Thunberg and other activists

The teen climate activist, a lawyer, a rainforest protector and a non-violent campaigner were honored at a Stockholm ceremony for the 40th annual Right Livelihood Awards. The prize is for advancing human rights.

Watch video 04:02

Right Livelihood Award: Honoring outstanding activists

The 2019 Right Livelihood Award, also known as the "alternative Nobel prize" for human rights, was awarded to Sweden's Greta Thunberg, China's Guo Jianmei, Brazil's Davi Kopenawa, and Western Sahara's Aminatou Haidar in a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday night.

This year marks the 40th year the prize has been awarded. Two of the laureates, Thunberg and Guo, were not able to receive their awards in person, while laureates Haidar and Kopenawa were in attendance.

Read more: Right Livelihood Award 2019 lauds 'practical visionaries'

Justice in China

The jury honored 58-year-old Guo, a lawyer, for "her pioneering and persistent work in securing women's rights in China." The lawyer was integral in helping establish new laws against domestic violence in her country.

Aminatou Haidar at the 2019 Right Livelihood Awards

Aminatou Haidar has worked for more than 30 years advocating independence for Western Sahara

"She has helped thousands of disadvantaged women in getting access to justice," the award committee said.

Non-violent activism in Western Sahara

Haidar, a 52-year-old human rights activist, was distinguished "for her steadfast non-violent action, despite imprisonment and torture, in pursuit of justice and self-determination for the people of Western Sahara."

Morocco annexed Western Sahara in 1975. The activist has campaigned for independence for more than 30 years and is known as the "Ghandi of Western Sahara" for commitment to non-violent protest.

Davi Kopenawa receiving the Right Livelihood Award in 2019

Davi Kopenawa, right, receives his Right Livelihood award in Stockholm

Protecting the Amazon

Brazilian indigenous activist Kopenawa was honored for his work protecting the Amazon rainforest. He was instrumental in achieving a protected status for a 96,000 square kilometers (37,000 square miles)  area belonging to an indigenous group in Brazil as well as in organizing various native groups together.  

16-year-old Thunberg was selected for inspiring "Fridays for Future", a global youth-led movement protesting climate change.

In a video message played at the ceremony, she said, "The fight continues, and we will never stop."

Watch video 01:41

Greta Thunberg back in Europe

A cash prize and metal from a gun

The Swede arrived in Lisbon this week after making a three-week voyage by sailboat across the Atlantic in order to attend the UN climate conference in Madrid. Thunberg refuses to fly due to the negative impact of air travel on the environment and therefore would have been unable to arrive in time for the ceremony. 

Guo said last month that she would not be present at the ceremony, though the foundation did not say why. In the past, laureates have occasionally been unable to attend due to travel restrictions.

Each recipient was awarded a cash prize of 1 million Swedish kronor ($103,000; €95,000) and a statue made of metal recycled in gun destruction programs in Central America.

The human rights award was founded in 1980. Since then, 174 people from 70 different countries have been awarded the prize.

kp/se (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here

DW recommends

Right Livelihood Award 2019 lauds 'practical visionaries'

On its 40th anniversary, the Right Livelihood Award is honoring the efforts of an activist, a lawyer, a rainforest protector and Greta Thunberg. DW takes a closer look at the people who have inspired millions. (25.09.2019)  

The forgotten refugees of Western Sahara

The conflict over Western Sahara has smoldered for more than 40 years. Morocco's offer of autonomy for the region is now on the negotiating table, but that's not enough for many of the Saharawis exiled in Algeria. (22.03.2019)  

Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits worst level in over a decade

Deforestation in the Amazon rose by almost 30%, the latest Brazilian government figures show. Concerns over the fate of the Amazon have heightened since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office this year. (18.11.2019)  

Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. (03.12.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greta Thunberg arrives in Europe for climate summit  

Right Livelihood Award: Honoring outstanding activists  

Greta Thunberg back in Europe  

Sahrawi activist Aminatou Haidar wins 'Alternative Nobel'  

Related content

Right Livelihood Award: Honoring outstanding activists 04.12.2019

The winners of this year's Right Livelihood Awards have been announced. They recognise people working to make the world we live in a better place. Among the winners is the 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg. Brent Goff spoke to jury member Juliane Kronen about why the world needs the awards.

Bildkombo: Preisträger des Alternativen Nobelpreises, des Right Livelihood Awards 2019

Right Livelihood Award 2019 lauds 'practical visionaries' 25.09.2019

On its 40th anniversary, the Right Livelihood Award is honoring the efforts of an activist, a lawyer, a rainforest protector and Greta Thunberg. DW takes a closer look at the people who have inspired millions.

Flugzeug Kondensstreifen Frankfurt am Main Emissionshandel Verschmutzungsrechte EU

Flight shame: Climate-conscious migrants face environmental dilemma 22.11.2019

As activists such as Greta Thunberg boycott flying and airlines come under fire for carbon emissions, diaspora communities grapple with the choice between stepping on a plane and cutting physical family ties.

Advertisement