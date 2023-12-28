Alternative Healing Methods

Alternative therapies using herbs, yoga, even onions, can aid healing.

Image: imago/blickwinkel

Herbal remedy for PMS

Vitex agnus-castus or Monk's Pepper can help relieve premenstrual syndrome and other menstrual cycle problems.

Image: Fotolia/Olga Lyubkin

Onions - a wonder cure?

Onions are said to boost the immune system, reduce the risk of heart disease and ease digestion. They also boast antibacterial properties. What does the science say?

Image: O. Diez/picture alliance

The health benefits of honey

Honey has antibacterial properties and can help heal wounds. It's a popular remedy for colds and coughs too. Manuka honey from New Zealand is used in medicine.

Image: Matthias Bein/dpa/picture alliance

Which type of yoga is right for me?

Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa, Yin Yoga, Kundalini, Ashtanga, Iyengar, Hot Yoga, Aerial Yoga: Which style suits you?

Image: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Ohde

Does acupuncture relieve pain?

Research shows acupuncture is effective in treating osteoarthritis and lower back pain - and even beats painkillers.

Tone your muscles with a towel!

Fitness trainer Tim Bertko shows how to build your muscles with the help of a towel.

