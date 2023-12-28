  1. Skip to content
Alternative Healing Methods

December 28, 2023

Alternative therapies using herbs, yoga, even onions, can aid healing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4afG3
Mönchspfeffer
Image: imago/blickwinkel

Herbal remedy for PMS

Vitex agnus-castus or Monk's Pepper can help relieve premenstrual syndrome and other menstrual cycle problems.

 

 

 

 

Flash-Galerie Rezepte Zwiebel Zwiebeln Gemüse
Image: Fotolia/Olga Lyubkin

Onions - a wonder cure?

Onions are said to boost the immune system, reduce the risk of heart disease and ease digestion. They also boast antibacterial properties. What does the science say?

 

 

 

 

Manuka Honig
Image: O. Diez/picture alliance

The health benefits of honey

Honey has antibacterial properties and can help heal wounds. It's a popular remedy for colds and coughs too. Manuka honey from New Zealand is used in medicine.

 

 

 

 

Welt-Yoga-Tag
Image: Matthias Bein/dpa/picture alliance

Which type of yoga is right for me?

Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa, Yin Yoga, Kundalini, Ashtanga, Iyengar, Hot Yoga, Aerial Yoga: Which style suits you?

 

 

 

 

Kopf mit Akupunkturpunkten
Image: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Ohde

Does acupuncture relieve pain? 

Research shows acupuncture is effective in treating osteoarthritis and lower back pain - and even beats painkillers.

 

 

 

Tone your muscles with a towel!

Fitness trainer Tim Bertko shows how to build your muscles with the help of a towel.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 30.12.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 31.12.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 01.01.2024 – 02:30 UTC
WED 03.01.2024 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 30.12.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 03.01.2024 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3