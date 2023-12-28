Alternative Healing Methods
Herbal remedy for PMS
Vitex agnus-castus or Monk's Pepper can help relieve premenstrual syndrome and other menstrual cycle problems.
Onions - a wonder cure?
Onions are said to boost the immune system, reduce the risk of heart disease and ease digestion. They also boast antibacterial properties. What does the science say?
The health benefits of honey
Honey has antibacterial properties and can help heal wounds. It's a popular remedy for colds and coughs too. Manuka honey from New Zealand is used in medicine.
Which type of yoga is right for me?
Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa, Yin Yoga, Kundalini, Ashtanga, Iyengar, Hot Yoga, Aerial Yoga: Which style suits you?
Does acupuncture relieve pain?
Research shows acupuncture is effective in treating osteoarthritis and lower back pain - and even beats painkillers.
Tone your muscles with a towel!
Fitness trainer Tim Bertko shows how to build your muscles with the help of a towel.
