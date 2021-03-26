Alphonso Davies and the UNHCR: A perfect fit

Although he is the best-known player on the national team, Alphonso Davies is actually quite a new Canadian.

For most of his 20 years he was actually a foreigner in the country he now represents internationally. It wasn't until June of 2017 that Davies, Ghanaian-born of Liberian parents, passed his citizenship test and officially became a citizen of Canada. On the same day he was named to the senior men's national team camp for a friendly against Curacao – and it was against Curacao that the then-16-year-old became the youngest player ever to play for Canada's men's team.

Committed to Canada

Davies, who moved with his parents to Edmonton, Alberta when he was just five years old, could have chosen to represent either African country instead. Canadian soccer fans, who have seen high-quality homegrown players like Owen Hargreaves or Jonathan de Guzman snub their national team for greener pastures before, will have been relieved to see him commit to the Maple Leaf.

Speaking to DW's Kick Off! in 2020, Davies spoke of his appreciation for his adopted country and the sacrifices his parents made to give him and his siblings a shot at a better future.

"I owe my family a lot. I owe them a big thank-you," he said. "Being able to leave a war-torn country like Liberia in order to bring the family to a safe environment like Canada, letting me be able to play the sport, my mom letting me go to Vancouver, then coming out here. It's good."

Bundesliga defenders have learned to fear Alphonso Davies (right) pace with the ball

It was with the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer that Davies began his professional career before Bayern came calling in 2018.

Refugee background

You could argue that Davies' journey actually began when he parents fled Libera for the Buduburam refugee camp near Accra, where he was born.

"To be honest, I don't remember much, just the stories I've heard from my parents. I know it wasn't easy," he said. "But personally, I don't have much in terms of memories of my time in Ghana."

Still, he has never forgotten his roots, which is why he spoke so enthusiastically a couple of years ago in support of the successful joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

"When I was 5 years old, a country called Canada welcomed us in. And the boys on the football team made me feel at home," he said. "Today, I'm a proud Canadian citizen."

Given his history, the decision by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to make the Bayern Munich star a special ambassador is a perfect fit.

Speaking from experience

"My own experiences make me want to speak up for refugees, to share their stories and to help make a difference," Davies said in a statement on Bayern's website. "Refugees need our support to survive, but also access to education and sports, so they can fulfil their potential and truly thrive."

Davies is not new to the UNHCR, having first actively supported the refugee agency last year, when he took part in a live-stream gaming tournament. Last month, he helped launch a Canadian Government campaign to promote access to quality education for refugees.

A newly appointed UNHCR ambassador at 20, he is also still very much at the beginning of what he hopes will be a long career for both club and country. In addition to becoming a regular for Bayern, he is one of several exciting young players for Canada, who are hoping to get to their nation to the World Cup for just the second time in the country's history after Mexico in 1986.

The Canadians took their first step on the road to Qatar on Thursday night, beating Bermuda 5-1 in a home match played in Floriday due to COVID-19 restrictions. Alphonso Davies was the provider on all three of Besiktas striker Cyle Laurin's goals.