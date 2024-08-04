Almost 100 die after makeshift ferry capsizes off Mozambique

CatastropheMozambiqueAlmost 100 die after makeshift ferry capsizes off MozambiqueTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheMozambiqueIrfan Aftab04/08/2024April 8, 2024The overloaded boat was heading from Lunga to Mozambique Island when it sank. Many on board were reportedly fleeing a cholera outbreak on the mainland. Mozambique has recorded nearly 15,000 cases and 32 deaths in the past six months.https://p.dw.com/p/4eYsVAdvertisement