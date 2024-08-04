  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineClimate change solutions
CatastropheMozambique

Almost 100 die after makeshift ferry capsizes off Mozambique

Irfan Aftab
April 8, 2024

The overloaded boat was heading from Lunga to Mozambique Island when it sank. Many on board were reportedly fleeing a cholera outbreak on the mainland. Mozambique has recorded nearly 15,000 cases and 32 deaths in the past six months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eYsV
Skip next section Similar stories from Mozambique

Similar stories from Mozambique

A person examines a ruby through a high-magnification lens

Mozambique's rubies: A blessing or a curse?

The world’s largest ruby mine is in northern Mozambique, where poverty and violence are rampant.
SocietyAugust 27, 202212:33 min
Global Ideas | Goldgräber Mosambik

Mozambique: National park gold rush

Gold miners destroy the environment in Chimanimani National Park. Will legalizing them protect it?
OffbeatJanuary 15, 202207:22 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more