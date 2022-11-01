Alleged Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty

David DePape's lawyer told a California court he would be looking into the suspect's mental state. The 42-year-old nudist activist will remain in custody without bail.

The man accused of breaking into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul with a hammer has pled not guilty to a slew of charges including attempted murder, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

On Tuesday, 42-year-old David DePape made his first court appearance since the Friday incident. He pleaded not guilty to all the state charges leveled against him — with a total penalty of 12 years in prison.

He also faces federal charges of attempting to kidnap a US official and assaulting her family member.

"We're going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened," his public defender Adam Lipson said.

"We're going to be looking into Mr DePape's mental state, and I'm not going to talk any further about that until I have more information."

DePape held without bail

Judge Diane Northway ordered DePape to remain in custody without bail.

She also banned DePape from making contact with the alleged victim or his wife, as well as from going with 150 yards (meters) of their San Francisco home.

According to court filings, DePape had told investigators he wanted to break the speaker's kneecaps to make an example out of her.

However, at the time of the incident she was in Washington DC under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members.

"We believe today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress," US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.

