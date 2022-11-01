David DePape was arrested at the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi last FridayImage: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Alleged Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty
17 minutes ago
David DePape's lawyer told a California court he would be looking into the suspect's mental state. The 42-year-old nudist activist will remain in custody without bail.
The man accused of breaking into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband Paul with a hammer has pled not guilty to a slew of charges including attempted murder, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.
On Tuesday, 42-year-old David DePape made his first court appearance since the Friday incident. He pleaded not guilty to all the state charges leveled against him — with a total penalty of 12 years in prison.
He also faces federal charges of attempting to kidnap a US official and assaulting her family member.
"We're going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened," his public defender Adam Lipson said.
"We're going to be looking into Mr DePape's mental state, and I'm not going to talk any further about that until I have more information."
Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
DePape held without bail
Judge Diane Northway ordered DePape to remain in custody without bail.
She also banned DePape from making contact with the alleged victim or his wife, as well as from going with 150 yards (meters) of their San Francisco home.