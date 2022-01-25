Alleged Iranian abuses of refugees spark protests across Afghanistan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Afghans have taken to the streets in several cities after reports of torture and assaults targeting Afghan refugees in Iran emerged this week.
The rejection of the opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan could have serious repercussions for Pakistan's democratic set-up, say experts.
By going back on girls' education and tightening restrictions against women, the Taliban are going against key conditions set by Western donors for much-needed economic assistance.
Thousands of Afghan students studying at Indian universities are stuck in limbo after New Delhi decided to suspend diplomatic ties following the Taliban takeover of the war-torn nation.
From the Euphrates to the Mekong, dams that ensure one country's water supply risk leaving others parched. But shared water resources can be a source of peace as well as conflict.
