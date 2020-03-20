 Allegations of espionage: Macri government saved profiles of 400 persons | DW Freedom | Speech. Expression. Media. | DW | 10.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

DW Freedom

Allegations of espionage: Macri government saved profiles of 400 persons

Argentina's Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) has revealed details of espionage on journalists, academics and businessmen.

Argentinien Inauguration (Reuters/A. Marcarian)

Outgoing Argentine President Mauricio Macri passing the symbolic leader's staff to his successor Alberto Fernández in December 2019.

The Federal Intelligence Agency's head, Cristina Cañamo, filed a complaint following the discovery of a hard drive with alleged evidence of illegal e-mail spying on various people. In Argentina, domestic espionage requires a judicial order.

AFI disclosed that more than 400 people were spied on during the previous government of Mauricio Macri in relation to the WTO and G20 summits organized by the South American country. This week, an Excel file was released to the media containing the names and, in some cases, notes on the political stance of the journalists. 

The persons who were allegedly spied on include journalists from Argentina and international media, such as the Associated Press (AP), Reuters and France Presse news agencies and from television stations such as CNN, as well as around 100 academics, businessmen and other civil society figures.

News agency AP contacted Macri's former spokesman, Ivan Pavlovsky, who first said the former president was not going to give a comment and then clarified that he was no longer his spokesman. A press officer from the PRO Argentina party, which is presided over by former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, said he was not on duty and hung up the phone.

Related content

Internationaler Tag der Pressefreiheit - Symbolbild

Journalists under threat: March's 10 most urgent cases 20.03.2020

Every month, the One Free Press Coalition draws attention to unresolved cases of crimes against journalists. In February, the list includes the cases of Chen Qiushi, Daler Sharifov and Patrícia Campos Mello.

Demonstration Journalisten Presse

Fewer journalists killed but more detained 17.12.2019

Reporters Without Borders says 49 journalists have been killed in 2019, the lowest figure in 16 years. But the reasons for the fall in deaths are not wholly positive.

Großbritannien London - Julian Assange festgenommen

Julian Assange indictment sends mixed messages on press freedom 11.04.2019

By charging WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with hacking, the United States has avoided a direct challenge to press freedom. However, critics say the case could still have a chilling effect on journalism.

Advertisement