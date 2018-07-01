 All paths lead to Bach | Music | DW | 02.07.2018

Music

All paths lead to Bach

From a little festival named "Early Music in Knechtsteden," we have more music written for the purposes of educating musical youth — by pre-Bach composers as well as the real thing.

Listen to audio 54:44
Now live
54:44 mins.

Concert Hour: Early Music in Knechtsteden, part two

Dormagen, a little town in western Germany, is the home of two early music ensembles of world fame: Die Rheinische Kantorei, a choir, and Das kleine Konzert, an instrumental ensemble, both focusing on the styles and principles of historic performance practice. Once a year, they are the centerpiece of a music festival in Knechtsteden, an even smaller town nearby. 

These compositions weren't dumbed down or scaled back to make them suitable to children. For better or worse, children were considered miniature adults in those days, explained conductor Hermann Max in an interview with DW: "In the 17th century, after the horrible Thirty Years' War, children were like adults. Childhood was brief, and they witnessed awful things." 

Dirigent Hermann Max (privat)

Conductor Hermann Max is widely featured on CDs

Like Johann Sebastian Bach, his son Carl Philipp Emanuel was a teacher. His emotionally-charged music was considered a means for developing empathy in young people. One of Johann Sebastian Bach's students, Gottfried August Homilius, went on to become the greatest composer of church music of his time. 

The playbill this hour also features Johann Adam Hiller, the first chief conductor of the venerable Gewandhaus Orchestra in Leipzig. Also a Cantor at St. Thomas', Hiller continued the tradition of music education there introduced by Martin Luther long before. 

Leipzig's rich musical tradition had to do with the fact that the city hosted three trade fairs a year and benefited from the regular influx of products, money and new ideas. As commerce thrived, education did as well. 

Our selection by Johann Sebastian Bach grew out of a dispute between two educational institutions in Leipzig. "When the St. Thomas School director and Leipzig University professor Johann Heinrich Ernesti died in 1729, the University wanted to be responsible for the funeral," explained Hermann Max. "At the same time, the Thomas School claimed the privilege for itself. Finally they agreed to jointly perform a motet, composed by Bach and sung by the school pupils, with the university students playing the instruments. It was a musical compromise. I'm sure that the audience was fascinated by this motet because it's so rich in rhetorical arts. They actually fight using words. I'm sure that Bach had that in mind when he wrote this music." 

Hermann Max leads Die Rheinische Kantorei and Das kleine Konzert (privat)

Hermann Max leads Die Rheinische Kantorei and Das kleine Konzert


 

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Gnädig und barmherzig ist der Herr (Gracious and merciful is the Lord)    

performed by:
Barbara Schlick, soprano 
Hilde Helling, alto 
Wilfried Jochens, tenor 
Gotthold Schwarz, bass 
Rheinische Kantorei 
Das kleine Konzert
Hermann Max, conductor
on 8748 Capriccio 10 209 

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Oft klagt dein Herz (Your heart frequently laments)     

Gottfried August Homilius
·    Ich freue mich im Herrn (I rejoice in the Lord)    
·    Vater unser in dem Himmel (Our Father in Heaven)  

Johann Adam Hiller
Alles Fleisch ist wie Gras (All flesh is as grass)     

Johann Sebastian Bach
Der Geist hilft unser Schwachheit auf (The spirit comes to help our weakness)     

performed by:
Rheinische Kantorei Chorus
Das kleine Konzert
Hermann Max, conductor
Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk, Cologne (DLF) in the Monastery of Knechtsteden on September 23, 2017 

