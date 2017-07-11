All hostages freed from Texas synagogue after standoff

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas tweeted late Saturday that all three remaining hostages at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville have been freed after an hourslong standoff.

"Prayers answered," Abbott wrote.

Police said the hostage-taker was dead.

Authorities in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 in northeastern Texas, spent Saturday negotiating with a man who had reportedly taken four people hostage at a synagogue during Saturday services, US media reported.

Colleyville police said they were conducting SWAT operations. Residents in the area were evacuated, police said.

One male hostage was freed earlier unhurt. CNN reports he did not need medical attention.

What is going on at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper said the service at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue was being live-streamed on Facebook, but the video was taken down. It said "muffled audio of what sounded like negotiations with police" could be heard.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the man mentioned his sister and Islam, used profanities and repeatedly said he thought he was going to die. Reuters news agency said the livestream cut off at around 2000 UTC.

The suspect initially took the synagogue's rabbi and three others hostage, according to ABC News. The man claimed to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of attempting to kill US military personnel in Afghanistan and is serving an 86-year prison sentence at a prison in Fort Worth.

Shortly before the feed cut out, the man said, "You got to do something. I don't want to see this guy dead," according to the AP news agency.

Stacey Silverman, a member of Congregation Beth Israel who watched the livestream until it was cut, told CNN the hostage taker said he flew into the Dallas Fort Worth airport and chose the synagogue as it was closest to the airport.

US broadcaster NBC News reports, "The hostage taker at the synagogue in Texas had the rabbi call a different rabbi in New York City. The purpose of the call was to again demand the release of Aafia Siddiqui."

NBC News added, "The NYPD has deployed its counter-terrorism teams to the synagogue where the rabbi who received the call in New York out of an abundance of caution."

CNN reports the FBI spoke with the rabbi in New York who spoke to the hostage taker following their conversation.

What reactions have there been to events in Texas?

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson tweeted Dallas police are "deploying additonal patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki wrote US President Joe Biden "has been briefed about the developing hostage situation" and added, "Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter that he is "closely monitoring the hostage situation."

"We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers," Bennett wrote.

fb, ar/sms, wd (Reuters, AP)