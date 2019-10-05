 All Hong Kong rail services suspended as protests erupt | News | DW | 05.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

All Hong Kong rail services suspended as protests erupt

Shots have been fired as protesters continued their pro-democracy protests, seemingly galvanized by a ban on the wearing of face masks. Inner-city train lines have also been halted.

An anti-government protester stands near a fire

Hong Kong's mass transit rail system has been suspended after a night of violent unrest, with protesters wearing face masks in defiance of a ban newly introduced by the government.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she invoked the new restriction under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances, a colonial-era plan that allows her to circumvent the law and legislature and enforce any regulations during a time of emergency or public danger.

Thousands of angry demonstrators filled the streets in the central business district on Friday evening shouting "Hong Kong, resist."

The ban applies to all public areas where protesters might gather. The prohibition means the wearing of full or partial face coverings, including face paint, at public gatherings is punishable by one year in jail.

Watch video 01:58

Hong Kong's face mask ban comes into effect

Nevertheless, protesters continued to vandalize subway stations, start fires and smash the windows of pro-China businesses as clashes erupted throughout Friday evening. Police used tear gas to quell demonstrators.

"The government doesn't listen to us. So we are upping our game," 32-year-old protester Nathalie told the Agence France-Presse as demonstrators began to trash the MTR transit station in the previously calm neighborhood of Tseung Kwan O.

In the northern district of Yuen Long, a police officer opened fire when he was surrounded in his car and attacked by locals. A petrol bomb exploded at the officer's feet.

Read more: 'Hong Kong mob' — How mainland Chinese see the democracy movement

"A large group of rioters attacked a plainclothes police officer in Yuen Long district. The police officer fell onto the ground and was beaten up by the group. Facing serious threat to his life, he fired one shot in self-defense," police said in a statement.

Anti-government protesters run away from a tear gas canister

Police responded with tear gas, as protesters took shelter

Teenager shot, train lines remain closed

Also in Yuen Long, a teenage boy was shot and wounded, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a medical source.

The territory's entire subway network was suspended on Friday night. By Saturday morning, train services were also closed, including the airport line, with the rail operator saying it would analyze the damage caused to stations before deciding when to reopen.

jsi/cmk (AFP, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Anti-mask law: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law'

Hong Kong has passed a new regulation threatening punishment for any protesters caught wearing masks. Expert Willy Lam told DW that the move could have grave consequences for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong. (04.10.2019)  

After 70th anniversary clashes, Hong Kong wakes up to more protests

After the heaviest day of clashes since the Hong Kong protests began, people hit the streets to protest the heavy police response. Criticisms center on the shooting of an 18-year-old student, who has also been arrested. (02.10.2019)  

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam announces face mask ban

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched through Hong Kong's city center after a face mask ban came into effect. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the ban was necessary to "stop the violence." (05.10.2019)  

Hong Kong files charges against teenager shot by police

The 18-year-old shot by police in a protest has been charged with rioting, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Tsang Chi-Kin also faces two additional counts of attacking two police officers. (03.10.2019)  

Hong Kong: Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to scatter protesters

After a peaceful march through an outlying area of Hong Kong, fresh clashes broke out between a group of activists and police. In another area, pro-Beijing residents ripped down the protest group's posters. (21.09.2019)  

'Hong Kong mob' — How mainland Chinese see the democracy movement

For weeks now, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated in Hong Kong against the increasing influence of the Beijing government over their region. People in mainland China, however, have little sympathy. (19.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Communist China Turns 70: A future with one more massacre?  

Hong Kong's face mask ban comes into effect  

Related content

Hongkong Proteste

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam announces face mask ban 05.10.2019

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched through Hong Kong's city center after a face mask ban came into effect. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the ban was necessary to "stop the violence."

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste nach Vermummungsverbot

Hong Kong's face mask ban comes into effect 04.10.2019

Thousands of protesters have returned to Hong Kong's streets, despite emergency powers invoked by the government. Many are wearing the sort of face masks that have been banned under a law that's just taken effect.

Hongkong 70 Jahre Volksrepublik China - Proteste

WorldLink: Hong Kong protests enter violent chapter 04.10.2019

Hong Kong's pro-democracy demonstrations reached an unprecedented level of violence this week as China celebrated 70 years of Communist rule. DW correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill, who witnessed the events first hand, explains why the latest unrest marked a new phase in the protest movement.

Advertisement