 Aliens, amphibians and action: German director Roland Emmerich turns 65 | Film | DW | 10.11.2020

Film

Aliens, amphibians and action: German director Roland Emmerich turns 65

The German-born film director of "Independence Day" is known as the "master of disaster," but Roland Emmerich has also addressed gay rights in "Stonewall."

  • Director Roland Emmerich on stage during the 26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    A Cold War debut

    The director's debut proved his was made for the big leagues. "The Noah's Ark Principle" from 1984 was a sci-fi thriller filmed in an abandoned washing machine factory in the Swabian town of Sindelfingen. The student film reflects the paranoid zeitgeist of the Cold War, and was screened at the Berlinale. It was the first hint of Emmerich's unique eye for action and disaster movies.

  • Film still Universal Soldier with Jean Claude van Damme (picture-alliance/dpa/KPA).

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Breakthrough in the dream factory

    After several German productions, Emmerich came to the attention of film critics as a shrew emulator of Hollywood style — and would finally crash into Hollywood himself in 1992 with "Universal Soldier," starring Jean-Claude Van Damme at the peak of his powers. The wowing special effects established the director's reputation as the action director to watch.

  • Film still Stargate with Kurt Russell in a crowd (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Aiming for the stars

    Together with his longtime screenwriter Dean Devlin, Emmerich penned the screenplay for the sci-fi film "Stargate" in 1994, which itself led to a number of spin-offs. Three TV series and an animated adaptation later, the "Stargate" saga continues to dazzle, with further related projects being developed.

  • film still Independence Day (Picture alliance / dpa)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Act of independence

    It took a patriotic disaster movie for Emmerich to truly conquer the collective heart and soul of America. "Independence Day," starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum und Bill Pullman — three of the then-most popular actors in the country — had it all, with alien invasions and epic battles of civilizations. The film was naturally an epic success as well, and a sequel followed in 2016.

  • Film still Godzilla (picture-alliance/dpa/Tristar)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Monster reloaded

    There are few cult classics quite like the Japanese epic "Godzilla." And who else to bring the film into the future than Emmerich, who transposed the cantankerous lizard to New York… with oodles of special effects to boot. The film grossed nearly $380 million worldwide (€340 million) and, while widely panned by critics, certified Emmerich as the go-to guy for special-effects blockbusters.

  • Film still 'The Patriot' with Mel Gibson in a historical battle scene (picture-alliance/KPA)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Re-making history

    At the dawn of the new millennium, Emmerich for the first time turned his attention to history: the Revolutionary War. In "The Patriot" Mel Gibson plays a widowed plantation owner in South Carolina forced to defend his children against the British army, who goes on to become one of the leading resistance fighters and heroes. The patriotic classic garnered three Oscar nominations.

  • Film still The Day after Tomorrow showing a storm over New York City (picture-alliance/KPA)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Tales tall and true

    In "The Day after Tomorrow" Emmerich painted a bleak picture of the future: a world devastated by melting polar icecaps, a freezing Atlantic and the descent of the Earth into a super ice age. Thanks to its visual and technical prowess and its pertinent themes, the 2004 film won the hearts of the critics as well as the fans.

  • Film still '10,000 BC' a group of humans with chained mammoths (picture-alliance/dpa/Warner Bros)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Set in stone

    Emmerich had been brewing on a prehistoric epic since the late 1990s, but it was only after "The Day after Tomorrow" that he dared to take on his 2008 Stone Age epic "10,000 BC." In the film, a young warrior sets out to free his beloved from the clutches of slave traders. The re-imagined flora and fauna add to this film's fascination and success.

  • Film still 'White House Down' Channing Tatum in front of an exploded wall (Getty Images/Sony Pictures)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    The big crash

    At the peak of his fame, Emmerich released "White House Down" in 2013 — a film that proved one of his greatest flops, despite its stellar cast. In the thriller, a cop (Channing Tatum) saves the US president (Jamie Foxx) from the hands of blackmailers and prevents the imminent threat of World War III. The film never recouped the immense cost of production totaling $150 million.

  • Film still 'Stonewall' (picture-alliance/dpa/Warner Bros./Philippe Bosse)

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    A new beginning

    With "Stonewall" in 2015, Emmerich found himself in unfamiliar territory — a film about the Stonewall Riots in New York, which kicked off the gay rights movement. The historic battle is remembered each year in Germany with the Christopher Street Day parade.

  • Film still Midway showing soldiers with helmets, some with goggles (picture-alliance/Zuma/Lionsgate/Entertainment )

    Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films

    Old fashioned WWII drama

    In 2019, Emmerich released "Midway," which portrays a decisive naval battle in the Pacific during World War II, known as the Battle of Midway. The special effects were once again all there, but critics felt the story wasn't quite ready for the win.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Retirement age in Germany is 65, but there are no signs that German-born film director Roland Emmerich will be calling the quits any time soon.

Emmerich has long become a household name for action-driven works such as Independence Day (1996), Godzilla (1998) and The Day after Tomorrow (2004), and continues to be a driving force behind cutting-edge special effects in the film industry.

Film still Godzilla (picture-alliance/dpa/Tristar)

Emmerich's 1998 remake of 'Godzilla'

More science fiction than science

Born in the southern German city of Stuttgart in 1955, Emmerich attended the University of Television and Film Munich, launching into his signature genre of science fiction straight upon graduation.

After completing a number of productions in Germany, Emmerich directed his first US action film in 1992: Universal Soldier, featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren. 

In 1994, Stargate cemented the German director's reputation in Hollywood, setting the stage for the 1996 movie which probably remains his most famous: Independence Day. The storyline spans an ambitious arc in which alien spaceships descend on Earth to annihilate all humans in a bid to take over the planet's natural resources, before they move on to another galactic civilization to rinse and repeat the same wave of destruction. This takes place, of course, on the Fourth of July, as luck would have it.

Roland Emmerich next to a poster of 'Independence Day: Resurgence' (Reuters/D. Moloshok)

The sequel of 'Independence Day' in 2017 was less successful than the 1996 original

The movie is, however, as much a commentary on the human condition with its seemingly insatiable desire to exploit the Earth as it is a trope about good versus evil. In the end, humanity prevails — even though the kind of (pseudo-)science explained in the film would certainly condemn mankind to its own doom, if it were actually applied in the real world.

Read more: Return of the Aliens on Independence Day

The end is nigh

In hindsight, many of the special effects in Independence Day and Stargate appear almost whimsical from today's perspective. But Roland Emmerich tends to treat such details as mere afterthoughts at the time of production. His mission is to thrill audiences, and there is no doubt that he succeeds in doing so, always using the latest technology available to the industry.

Emmerich improves on the high standards he sets for himself with each production. In 2004, he brought the disaster film genre to a new level with The Day After Tomorrow, which casts the planet under the spell of a new Ice Age emerging overnight.

Five years later, he highlighted the end-of-times prophecy of the Mayan Calendar in 2012, chasing his protagonists from one natural disaster to the next.

Looking at the effects of climate change is, however, not just an on-screen passion of the German director; he makes sure that his productions are carbon-neutral — while remaining cost-effective.

Film still: Anonymous (ZUMA Press/imago Images)

Some Emmerich films like 'Anonymous' (2011) flopped at the box office

A sensitive perspective on social issues

But it's not all doom and gloom with Roland Emmerich. In fact, the director has also been trying to move away from his moniker, "the master of disaster." Even in the flattest of storylines, Emmerich attempts to inject some social commentary, for example by featuring interracial couples in his narratives or casting people of color in leading roles — giving sleepless nights to Hollywood executives who love to apply tried-and-tested formulas to produce box office blockbusters.

Film still: The Day After Tomorrow (EntertainmentPictures/imago images)

Baby, it's cold outside: New York City gets flooded in 'The Day After Tomorrow'

In 2015, Emmerich directed a film about the beginnings of the Gay Rights movement on Christopher Street in New York in the late 1960s: the openly gay director, who married his partner Omar de Soto in 2017, said that Stonewall was a project that was near and dear to his heart. Unfortunately, it failed at the box office.

In 2019, Emmerich opted for another historical project, setting his eyes on the Pacific Theater of World War II with Midway. The action-filled war drama focuses on the decisive Battle of Midway that opposed the United States and Japan in 1942.

Under the moon

But Roland Emmerich can't seem to entirely depart from science fiction after all: His next film, Moonfall, is based on the premise that the moon stops rotating around the Earth and begins to tumble toward the planet. Actors Donald Sutherland, Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Stanley Tucci have all signed on to the production.

How will his protagonists solve this existential problem? Who will die in due course? And what love stories find their happy ending against this background?

We will have to wait until at least 2022 to find out how Emmerich's latest work pans out. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch date of the production is yet to be determined, but with a budget of $130 million (€110 million), fans can be certain that there will be no skimping on special effects.

For today, however, there are no major floods, explosives or fires planned for Roland Emmerich's birthday — only 65 candles to blow out.

