Ali and the Sound of the Ball

Ali Can Pektas is a dribbling maestro in blind soccer. One of the best blind soccer players in Germany, his dream is to take part in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Ali trains several times a week. Image: HR

Like soccer star Lionel Messi, he swerves around several opponents, then shoots the ball into the corner of the goal. How does he do it? Blind soccer is all about hearing. There are rattles in the ball, so Pektas can hear where it is, rolling across the pitch. Coaches call out to the players with information about where the goal is.

Ali Can Pektas has won the German championship several times with his club SF BG Blista Marburg. Image: HR

Ali Can Pektas is such a good player he’s already won the German championship several times with his club SF BG Blista Marburg. He’s taken part in European championships and a world championship.

In addition to his full-time job working at a bank, he trains six to ten times a week. Will the effort be worth it? Will Ali Can Pektas be there, on the field, with the German Blind Soccer National Team in Paris?

