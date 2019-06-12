 Algeria upholds lengthy prison terms for ex-prime ministers | News | DW | 25.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Algeria upholds lengthy prison terms for ex-prime ministers

An Algerian court has rejected appeals filed by Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, who served as prime ministers under ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The two were linked to corruption scandals.

Abdelmalek Sellal

After two Algerian ex-prime ministers were found guilty in an unprecedented corruption trial, an appeals court upheld their lengthy prison sentences on Wednesday.

The judges kept in place the 15-year prison term for Ahmed Ouyahia and the 12-year sentence for Abdelmalek Sellal, both of whom served multiple stints as prime minister under the now-ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. They are the first prime ministers to face trial since Algeria won independence from France in 1962.

A lower court found the two guilty on charges including "misappropriation of public funds, abuse of power and granting undue privileges" in December last year. The landmark trial looked into deals involving car assembly plants and murky financing for Bouteflika's ill-fated 2019 election bid.

"The campaign scandal cost the treasury an estimated 110 billion dinars (over $890 million, €820 million)," according to the prosecutor. The auto industry controversy also caused the loss of some $950 million in public funds. 

Read more: Algeria: Abdelmadjid Tebboune wins presidential election

Watch video 01:55

Algeria holds presidential election despite protests

New beginning or power struggle?

While the appeals court confirmed prison terms for Ouyahia and Sellal, it also reduced the prison sentences of two former industry ministers from 10 years down to five. Prominent businessman Ali Haddad, considered a key financier behind Bouteflika's last electoral campaign, saw his seven-year prison sentence reduced to four.

The 83-year-old Bouteflika, who ruled Algeria for 20 years, was forced to step down after his plans to run for a fifth term triggered a wave of protests last year. Many high-profile figures associated with his government have since faced trial. Bouteflika's critics, however, fear that the current changes could be due to a simple power struggle within different cliques within the former regime.

Algeria's current president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, also served as prime minister under Bouteflika.

dj/stb (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Algeria: 60 years on, French nuclear tests leave bitter fallout

Decades after the first French nuclear test in Algeria, thousands of victims are still waiting for compensation from the government. Why is France dragging its feet over the issue? (13.02.2020)  

Algerians protest, boycott presidential vote

After months of unrest, Algerians are voting for a successor to the ousted president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika. All five candidates, however, have ties to Bouteflika's regime. Many citizens are protesting the vote. (12.12.2019)  

Related content

Algerien Anti-Regierungsproteste in Annaba

Algerian ex-PM Ahmed Ouyahia detained over corruption 12.06.2019

Ouyahia is the most senior politician to be detained over graft allegations since mass protests forced President Bouteflika to step down in April. Protesters are calling for an overhaul of Algeria's political system.

Algerien Proteste

Algerians protest, boycott presidential vote 12.12.2019

After months of unrest, Algerians are voting for a successor to the ousted president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika. All five candidates, however, have ties to Bouteflika's regime. Many citizens are protesting the vote.

Anti Regierungsproteste in Algier

Algerian elections rejected in the name of democracy 02.12.2019

A long-standing protest movement in Algeria has rejected the country's entire political system as corrupt. The regime is pressing ahead with elections. Are the two sides on a collision course?

Advertisement