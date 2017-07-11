Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consultations

Algeria has recalled its ambassador from France for consultations, the presidency said on Saturday, following Paris's decision to reduce the number of visas granted to Algerian, Moroccan and Tunisian nationals.

"Algeria recalls its ambassador (Mohamed Antar-Daoud) from Paris for consultations and a statement will be issued regarding this," the state broadcaster said, quoting a statement released by the presidency. It did not immediately provide a reason for the decision.

Earlier this week, the government said it had summoned the French ambassador to Algiers in response to Paris' slashing of visas.

Migration row

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday France would halve the number of visas available to nationals from Algeria and Morocco, and reduce those for Tunisians by almost a third.

France said the decision was in response to Maghreb governments' refusal to take back illegal migrants sent home by Paris.

"It's a drastic decision, and unprecedented, but one made necessary by the fact that these countries are refusing to take back nationals who we do not want or cannot keep in France," Attal said.

Algeria's foreign ministry described the move as a "unilateral decision of the French government," and called it an "unfortunate act" that caused "confusion and ambiguity as to its motivation and its scope."

Algeria's foreign ministry handed "a formal protest" to French ambassador Francois Gouyette.

Macron makes critical remarks about Algeria

The latest move comes after France's President Emmanuel Macron made remarks about Algeria published in French daily Le Monde Saturday, in which he said the former French colony was ruled by a "political-military system."

Le Monde quoted Macron as saying Algeria has an "official history" which has been "totally re-written."

He said this history was "not based on truths" but "on a discourse of hatred towards France."

Macron's remarks were widely picked up by Algerian media.

It is the second time that Algiers recalled an ambassador from France.

In May 2020, the country recalled its ambassador after French media broadcast a documentary about Algeria's pro-democracy Hirak protest movement.

mvb/aw (AFP, Reuters)