Algeria postpones presidential vote after contenders disqualified

Algeria's Constitutional Council announced Sunday that it would be "impossible" for the presidential vote to go ahead on July 4 because the only two candidates in the race had been rejected.

The elections were planned after mass pro-democracy protests and pressure from the military forced long-time leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April.

Algerians have been holding marches for months, calling for political reforms and a clear break from the elite that dominated politics during Bouteflika's two decades in power. The protesters have also demanded the polls be delayed over fears of vote rigging.

Read more: What's next for post-Bouteflika era under General Salah?

Watch video 02:01 Share Algerian president steps down Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3G8St Algeria's Bouteflika steps down after 20 years in power

Two candidates rejected

Only two, largely unknown, candidates lodged bids by the deadline last week. The council said it had knocked back both application but did not explain why.

"Based on this decision, it is impossible to conduct the presidential elections on July 4," the council said in a statement, according to Algeria's official news agency APS.

The council added that it was now up to interim President Abdelkader Bensalah to set a date for a new vote. Bensalah had been appointed interim leader until July 9, but protesters say they want him gone.

On Friday, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched in the capital, Algiers, and other cities to demand his resignation, along with that of Bouteflika ally, Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

nm/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.