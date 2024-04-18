Algae - an Alternative to Fish?

How nutritious are algae? How bad for your health are energy drinks and soft drinks? Can snakes act as warning sensors for impending earthquakes? And how can we make old buildings more earthquake-proof?

Algae instead of fish – a new superfood

Researchers in Germany have developed a plant-based substitute for fish from microalgae. It contains just as much protein and omega-3 fatty acids and could help combat overfishing of already depleted fish stocks.

Are energy drinks bad for kids?

Energy drinks have grown in popularity, especially among young people. The stimulants in them are supposed to make you feel alert and awake. But they can cause or exacerbate serious medical conditions.

Energy Drink Image: Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva/dpa/picture alliance

Sugar taxes on soft drinks – the fight against obesity

The World Health Organization recommends a tax of at least 20% on soft drinks. Dozens of countries have already implemented them to reduce sugar consumption and its health consequences. Why not in Germany?

How did spider eyes evolve?

A study shows that the development of spider eyes is controlled by the same genes as in other animals. This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Jorge Enrique J. in El Salvador

Spider Eyes Image: DW

Predicting earthquakes – when snakes sound the alarm

It’s thought that snakes, as well as other animals, can sense an impending earthquake before it occurs. Do they have a ‘sixth sense’ that allows them to detect faint seismic waves caused by movements in the earth's crust? Scientists are testing the theory.

Making older buildings more earthquake-proof

During earthquakes, most deaths are caused by collapsing buildings. To help prevent them, researchers and companies in Europe are developing tools to make older buildings more shake-proof, and safer even in the event of a severe quake.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 20.04.2024 – 01:30 UTC

SAT 20.04.2024 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 20.04.2024 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 21.04.2024 – 21:30 UTC

MON 22.04.2024 – 05:30 UTC

MON 22.04.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 23.04.2024 – 10:30 UTC

TUE 23.04.2024 – 19:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4