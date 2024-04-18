Algae - an Alternative to Fish?April 18, 2024
Algae instead of fish – a new superfood
Researchers in Germany have developed a plant-based substitute for fish from microalgae. It contains just as much protein and omega-3 fatty acids and could help combat overfishing of already depleted fish stocks.
Are energy drinks bad for kids?
Energy drinks have grown in popularity, especially among young people. The stimulants in them are supposed to make you feel alert and awake. But they can cause or exacerbate serious medical conditions.
Sugar taxes on soft drinks – the fight against obesity
The World Health Organization recommends a tax of at least 20% on soft drinks. Dozens of countries have already implemented them to reduce sugar consumption and its health consequences. Why not in Germany?
How did spider eyes evolve?
A study shows that the development of spider eyes is controlled by the same genes as in other animals. This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Jorge Enrique J. in El Salvador
Predicting earthquakes – when snakes sound the alarm
It’s thought that snakes, as well as other animals, can sense an impending earthquake before it occurs. Do they have a ‘sixth sense’ that allows them to detect faint seismic waves caused by movements in the earth's crust? Scientists are testing the theory.
Making older buildings more earthquake-proof
During earthquakes, most deaths are caused by collapsing buildings. To help prevent them, researchers and companies in Europe are developing tools to make older buildings more shake-proof, and safer even in the event of a severe quake.
