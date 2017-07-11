Alexei Navalny to be flown to Germany after suspected poisoning

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is to be brought to Berlin for treatment after a suspected poisoning, the head of a German human rights group said Thursday.

A Cinema For Peace Foundation spokesperson confirmed to DW that an air ambulance was due to leave for Russia at midnight German time.

"For humanitarian reasons, at Pussy Riot's Pyotr Verzilov's request, we will send at midnight an air ambulance with medical equipment and specialists with which Navalny can be brought to Germany," said Jaka Bizilj, who heads the foundation.

Bizilj added that the Berlin Charite hospital was ready to treat Navalny.

"If Navalny is in a state to be transported tomorrow morning, the plane will immediately fly to Berlin. His wife will accompany him."

Read more: Russia accuses Netherlands of spying on military official

Watch video 01:57 Share Alexei Navalny hospitalized Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hFhG Hospitalized Putin critic Navalny frequently targeted

Navalny, who is among President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was hospitalized in the city of Omsk — some 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles) east of Moscow — after he lost consciousness during a flight to Moscow and his plane made an emergency landing.

Passed out after drinking tea

The lawyer suddenly passed out after apparently drinking black tea at the airport.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said he was on a ventilator in a coma and his condition was serious but stable.

Yarmysh is convinced that he was "intentionally poisoned."

Navalny spends his time exposing corruption among the Russian elite and has suffered a constant campaign of intimidation and threats.

He suffered a similar incident last year where he was also suspected to have been poisoned while in police custody.

Read more: Russia's city Khabarovsk rises against Vladimir Putin

Watch video 01:10 Opposition politician Verzilov: Navalny's symptoms 'very close to what I have experienced'

History rhymes

In 2018, Bizilj helped to fly fellow Putin critic Pyotr Verzilov to Germany for treatment after he was poisoned. He was treated by specialists in the Berlin Charite hospital.

The prospect of treating Navalny in Germany was backed by Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in southern France.

"If asked to, we will provide him with medical assistance, including German hospitals, but the request has to come from there," Merkel said.

The two leaders said they were deeply concerned about what had happened to the politician.

The French leader said France was ready to provide all assistance that Navalny needed, including asylum and medical care.

mm/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)