Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader ends hunger strike

Imprisoned leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would gradually end a hunger strike he started on March 31.

He said he was ending the strike after getting medical attention and being warned by non-prison doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening. He said it would take 24 days to get completely back to normal eating.

Navalny, whose imprisonment has aroused outrage around the world, started his protest to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain. Supporters and doctors have been voicing fears in the past few weeks that his life could be in danger.

Why is Navalny in prison?

Navalny, 44, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had been convalescing for five months after being poisoned by a nerve agent. He blames the poisoning on the Kremlin, but government officials have denied responsibility.

A Russian court deemed Navalny's stay in Germany illegal as it violated the terms of a suspended sentence he was handed for a 2014 embezzlement conviction and ordered him to serve 2 1/2 years in prison.

Mass protests calling for his release and for him to receive adequate medical attention have been taking place across Russia in recent days.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated

tj/ (AFP, Reuters)