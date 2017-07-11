Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader ends hunger strike

Imprisoned leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would gradually end a hunger strike he started on March 31.

He said he was ending the strike after getting medical attention and being

warned by non-prison doctors that continuing it would be life-threatening.

Navalny, whose imprisonment has aroused outrage around the world, started his protest to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain. Supporters and doctors have been voicing fears in the past few weeks that his life could be in danger.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

tj/ (AFP, Reuters)