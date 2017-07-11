Alexei Navalny poisoning live updates: Doctors find 'no trace' of poisoning

Alexei Navalny is in a coma after a suspected poisoning

A German air ambulance has landed in Omsk

Authorities say he is too sick to leave

"Toxic substance" found, reportedly posing a threat to others

09:35 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated that Berlin stands ready to treat Navalny.

"We have made available that he can be treated in Berlin. That offer stands. But it is difficult for us to assess whether he can be transported from a medical standpoint," he said.

09:23 The United Nations human rights office has expressed its concerns about Navalny.

When asked about reports that Navalny not having access to his person doctor, UN human rights spokesman Liz Throssell said: "Reports of what has happened to Alexei Navalny are very concerning and very worrying ... It is important that he get all adequate care that he needs to be able to make a recovery."

09:15 European Council President Charles Michel has expressed concern Navalny in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response, Putin told Michel that Navalny felt ill, and had good medical care, according to a spokesperson for Michel.

08:27 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said on Twitter: "We need to be 100% sure that safety of Alexei Navalny is guaranteed." He said Poland supports the efforts to provide Navalny with the best available treatment and that he was concerned about the decision not to let him leave the country.

08:24 The US embassy in Russia says if Navalny was poisoned, then the perpetrators should be held to account.

"If true, the suspected poisoning of Russian oppositionist Aleksey Navalny represents a grave moment for Russia, and the Russian people deserve to see all those involved held to account," spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said, using a different spelling for Navalny.

08:22 The head doctor at the Omsk hospital says doctors have found "no trace" of poisonous substances in Navalny.

"So far no poison has been identified in the blood and urine, there is no trace of its presence," Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists in Omsk.

"The diagnosis of 'poisoning' is still there in the back of our minds, but we do not believe that the patient suffered poisoning," he said. He told reporters that a diagnosis had been given to his family, but that he could not disclose it to reporters.

"The patient's condition is unstable, it is advisable to refuse any transportation."

08:10 Russian doctors found a "lethal substance" that poses a threat not only to Navalny but also those around him, the director of his organiztion has claimed. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Fund, told reporters that police alerted him to the discovery of an unspecified lethal substance while he was in the office of the chief doctor.

Speaking to reporters at Omsk hospital, he claimed that police had said everyone should be in protective suits as the substance was so dangerous.

08:05 Welcome to DW's live coverage of Alexei Navalny. Here is the current situation: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday, forcing his plane to land at Omsk, in Siberia. He was rushed to hospital but fell into a coma.

A plane organized by German NGO The Cinema for Peace Foundation has landed in the Siberian city of Omsk, ready to take Navalny to Berlin.

However, Russian doctors are refusing permission for the comatose patient to leave the country, saying he is too ill. His supporters accuse doctors of taking orders from the Kremlin and not acting in his best interests. They accuse authorities of wanting to cover up the fact he was poisoned.

For now, Navalny is still in hospital in Omsk. Doctors say his condition improved slightly overnight, but he is still in a serious condition.

