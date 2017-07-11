Alexei Navalny leaves hospital in Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was discharged from Berlin's Charite hospital on Tuesday after 32 days of treatment for "severe poisoning," the hospital said in a statement released Wednesday.

"Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects," the statement said.

Navalny, the foremost political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to the German capital on August 20 after he fell ill in Siberia.

Last week, Germany, France and Sweden said separate laboratory tests all confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Charite said that 44-year-old Navalny spent 24 days in intensive care, during which he was kept in a medically induced coma and treated with an antidote.

On Saturday, Navalny posted a picture of himself walking down stairs at the hospital and credited doctors for his recovery.

"There are many problems yet to be solved but amazing doctors from the Charite hospital have solved the main one," he said on Instagram.

more to come...