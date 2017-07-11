Alexei Navalny leaves hospital in Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was discharged from Berlin's Charite hospital on Tuesday after 32 days of treatment for "severe poisoning," the hospital said in a statement released Wednesday.

"Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects," the statement said.

It is currently unclear whether Navalny will stay in Germany for further treatment.

"Whatever he does will have a political fallout between Germany and Russia and EU and Russia," said DW's chief political correspondent Michaela Küfner.

Navalny, the foremost political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to the German capital on August 20 after he fell ill in Siberia.

Last week, Germany, France and Sweden said separate laboratory tests all confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

The German government has indicated it has "unequivocal proof" that Navalny was poisoned.

Three weeks in a coma

Charite said that 44-year-old Navalny spent 24 days in intensive care, during which he was kept in a medically induced coma and treated with an antidote.

On Saturday, Navalny posted a picture of himself walking down stairs at the hospital and credited doctors for his recovery.

"There are many problems yet to be solved but amazing doctors from the Charite hospital have solved the main one," he said on Instagram.

The hospital said the decision to release details of Navalny's condition was made "in consultation with the patient and his wife."

Germany wants answers

The Navalny case has upset relations between Berlin and Moscow, as the German government is demanding an explanation from Russian authorities on how the opposition leader was poisoned.

"Instead of making clear what happened and to cooperate in an investigation, we are seeing the old scheme of misleading information, of counter accusations," German Minister of State Niels Annen told DW last week.

The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the attack on Navalny, but according to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, there were "several indications" that Russia was behind the poisoning.

"The deadly substance with which Navalny was poisoned has in the past been found in the hands of Russian authorities," Mass said earlier this month.

"Only a small number of people have access to Novichok, and this poison was used by Russian secret services in the attack against former agent Sergei Skripal."