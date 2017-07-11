Alexei Navalny: Austria expects EU backing for Russia sanctions

Austria's top diplomat said on Sunday EU foreign ministers will back sanctioning Russia over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Alexander Schallenberg told Germany's Welt Am Sonntag newspaper the bloc will use new powers that governments agreed last year to punish human rights abuses.

"This also includes targeted measures against individuals within the framework of the newly created human rights sanctions regime," he said. "I expect a broad majority of support for this."

"Just commenting on what is happening in Russia from the sidelines and threatening sanctions is not enough."

The EU is mulling sanctions agaisnt Russia over the case of Alexei Navalny

"Russia is a reality in our neighborhood that we cannot simply 'talk' away, but that we have to face."

Brussels to hold talks with Blinken

Foreign ministers will hold talks in Brussels on Monday for talks that will also include a wide-ranging video conference with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Those discussions will also touch on the recent military coup in Myanmar and the Iran nuclear deal.

The move to target the Kremlin comes two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was caught in a diplomatic ambush in Moscow that enraged member states.

Russia later expelled three European diplomats and rebuffed talk of cooperation.

Watch video 00:44 EU-Russia talks amid 'low point' in relations

EU diplomats quoted by the AFP news agency said the new measures would focus on travel bans and asset freezes.

EU action against Moscow

The EU has slapped sanctions on Russia in the past. It hit Moscow with a series of restrictive measures over its 2014 annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

It also drew up a list of individuals believed to have been involved in the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian agent in the UK.

Last year, the bloc blamed and sanctioned Moscow for cyberattacks on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the German Bundestag.

It also blacklisted six officials in October over the poisoning of Navalny with Novichok, a nerve agent. The opposition figure then flew to Germany for medical treatment, returning home last month.

Navalny remains in jail

Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in a prison camp at the beginning of February. Judges denied his appeal on Saturday.

Hours later, he was convicted in the same court of slandering a World War Two veteran and fined the equivalent of €9,500 ($11,500 ).

The veteran had appeared in a video supporting constitutional reforms, approved last year, to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand for election for two further terms.

Navalny's initial jailing sparked nationwide protests that saw baton-wielding security forces detain thousands.

He blames Putin for the near-fatal attack and says the charges against him are fabricated.

The Kremlin denies any involvement in his poisoning.

jf/rc (AFP, Reuters)