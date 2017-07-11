Alexei Navalny appears via video link for appeal hearing

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the man many see as the main challenger to Russian President Vladimir Putin's power, on Thursday appeared at a legal hearing via video link.

It is the first time he has been seen in public since announcing the end of a weekslong hunger strike in jail.

His appearance comes as his team said it was officially disbanding campaign offices across the country ahead of a court hearing that will consider a request from prosecutors to class Navalny's organization as extremist.

Why is Navalny in prison?

Navalny's current prison sentence has drawn criticism from around the world.

He was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had been convalescing for five months after being poisoned by a nerve agent. He blames the poisoning on the Kremlin, but government officials have denied responsibility.

He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years' imprisonment at a penal camp in early February for violating parole requirements related to an earlier suspended sentence over 2014 embezzlement charges. He could not meet the terms of the sentence, under which he was meant to show up for regular appointments with the Russian prison service, because of his stay in Germany.

He says the embezzlement charges were politically motivated.

While in prison, he began a hunger strike to demand he receive proper medical care for leg and back pain. He said on April 23 that he would start gradually ending it after he was seen by doctors.

