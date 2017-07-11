Alexei Navalny apparently moved from prison

A post on Alexei Navalny's Twitter account on Friday said he had been moved from a jail in Russia's Vladimir region and his whereabouts were not initially known.

The Kremlin critic had been held in the Kolchugino detention center in the Vladimir region northeast of Moscow while in quarantine before serving his sentence in a penal colony.

The account also retweeted comments made by Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova to the commercial Russian radio station Echo of Moscow.

"Today, lawyers were not allowed to visit Alexei during the day under various pretexts. After that, at 14:00, they announced that Alexei had been taken away, but they refused to answer where exactly. We don't know where he is now," the station tweeted.

"His whereabouts are unknown to us once again. The administration is supposed to notify relatives where he has been transferred. But as practice has shown, this is not done."

The news came as dozens of countries called on Russia to release Navalny, saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year.

In a statement read out by Poland to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, signatories said actions against the opposition leader were "unacceptable and politically motivated."

We call on the Russian Federation for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Navalny and of all those unlawfully

or arbitrarily detained, including for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, freedom of

opinion and expression, and freedom of religion or belief," the joint statement said.

The 45 countries were mainly European but also included the US, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

A prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison last month over alleged parole violations. These were linked to an embezzlement case that Navalny and his supporters say was trumped up for political purposes.

Earlier this month,the US and EU imposed sanctions against Russian officials and businesses over Navalny's poisoning with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.