Alexei Navalny apparently moved from prison

A post on Alexei Navalny's Twitter account on Friday said he had been moved from a jail in Russia's Vladimir region and his whereabouts were not initially known.

The Krelin critic had been set to travel to a penal colony to serve his prison sentence, according to a public commission in February.

The news came as dozens of countries called on Russia to release Navalny, saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year.

In a statement read out by Poland to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, signatories said actions against the opposition leader were "unacceptable and politically motivated."

The 45 countries were mainly European but also included the US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

A prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison last month over alleged parole violations. These were linked to an embezzlement case that Navalny and his supporters say was trumped up for political purposes.

Earlier this month, the US and EU imposed sanctions against Russian officials and businesses over Navalny's poisoning with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.