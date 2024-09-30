  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNATO
Head shot of a man (Alexander Rhotert) with glasses in front of a pale wall
Alexander Rhotert, political scientist and expert on the Western BalkansImage: Privat

Alexander Rhotert

Political scientist specializing in the former Yugoslavia/Western Balkans

Alexander Rhotert has been researching the former Yugoslavia since 1991. He has worked for international organizations including the UN, NATO, OSCE and the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

From 1991 to 1998, Alexander worked for the Otto Suhr Institute of Political Science (OSI) and the Institute for East European Studies (OEI) at Freie Universität Berlin (FU Berlin). He has also conducted research at the United Nations (UN) Secretariat in New York City (1996) and as part of the International Staff at NATO Headquarters in Brussels (1996-97).

From 1997 to 2016, he worked for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) and the European Union Special Representative (EUSR) in the former Yugoslavia, mostly in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There, in his capacity as chef de cabinet and special adviser in the Office of the High Representative (OHR) and as deputy director of the Mostar Implementation Unit (MIU) during the tenure of Lord Paddy Ashdown, he was involved in the implementation of the Dayton Peace Accords.

Skip next section Stories by Alexander Rhotert

Stories by Alexander Rhotert

Presidential candidates Donald Trump (left) and Kamala Harris (right) can be seen on a large screen at a debate watch party at Penn Social, Washington D.C., USA, September 10, 2024. People can be seen in front of the screen

How the US election outcome could impact the Western Balkans

How the US election outcome could impact the Western Balkans

Serbia hopes — and Kosovo fears — that Donald Trump will win the US election on November 5.
PoliticsSeptember 30, 2024
Soldiers with the NATO-led international military mission, the Kosovo Force (KFOR), in Zvecan, Kosovo

My Europe: 'Trip wires' for peace in the Western Balkans

My Europe: 'Trip wires' for peace in the Western Balkans

After the violence in Kosovo, a peacekeeping mission must stop a new conflict in the Balkans, says Alexander Rhotert.
Head shot of a man (Alexander Rhotert) with glasses in front of a pale wall
Alexander Rhotert
Column
ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Go to homepage