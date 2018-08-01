Alexander beats Mischa in first ATP battle of Germany's Zverev brothers

Alexander Zverev, 21, broke Mischa Zverev, 30, three times on his his way to a victory that sets up a quarterfinal matchup with Kei Nishikori, who dispatched Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 7-6(1) 6-3.

Despite Thursday's defeat, Mischa said it was a match he would always remember.

"After the coin toss I had tears in my eyes because it felt so special," he said.

"I wondered what are my parents thinking right now. I needed a few seconds to bite my tongue and focus."

The younger Zverev, the men's world No. 3 and top seed in Washington, said he hoped to face his brother across the net again in the future.

"This was very special," Alexander, the defending champion, said. "How many people can say that they've played against their brother in one of the biggest tournaments? I hope this is not the last time. I hope we play a final one day."

pfd/jt (Reuters, dpa)