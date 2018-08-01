 Alexander beats Mischa in first ATP battle of Germany′s Zverev brothers | More sports | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

Alexander beats Mischa in first ATP battle of Germany's Zverev brothers

Alexander Zverev has come out on top in his first match against older brother Mischa in an ATP Tour event. The younger German brother won 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals for the Citi Open in Washington.

Alexander Zverev umarmt Mischa Zverev (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Harnik)

Alexander Zverev, 21, broke Mischa Zverev, 30, three times on his his way to a victory that sets up a quarterfinal matchup with Kei Nishikori, who dispatched Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 7-6(1) 6-3.

Despite Thursday's defeat, Mischa said it was a match he would always remember.

"After the coin toss I had tears in my eyes because it felt so special," he said.

"I wondered what are my parents thinking right now. I needed a few seconds to bite my tongue and focus."

The younger Zverev, the men's world No. 3 and top seed in Washington, said he hoped to face his brother across the net again in the future.

"This was very special,"  Alexander, the defending champion, said. "How many people can say that they've played against their brother in one of the biggest tournaments? I hope this is not the last time. I hope we play a final one day."

pfd/jt (Reuters, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Mischa and Alexander against the world

Two German brothers are taking on the kings of tennis, something not previously seen at a Grand Slam tournament. The story of the brothers Alexander and Mischa Zverev was already a very special one to begin with. (20.01.2017)  

Related content

Tennis 2017 Citi Open - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev takes Citi Open for fourth ATP Tour title of 2017 06.08.2017

Alexander Zverev has produced a dominant performance to win the Citi Open in Washington D.C. This was the fourth ATP title of 2017 for the up-and-coming German star.

Tennis Australian Open 2016 Alexander Zverev und Mischa Zverev

Meet Mischa and Alexander Zverev 23.01.2017

Two German brothers have taken the tennis world by storm with their performances at the Australian Open. But with the sport playing a major role in their family history, it should not have come as a surprise to anyone.

Bildkombo Mischa Zverev und Alexander Zverev Australian Open Tennis

Mischa and Alexander against the world 20.01.2017

Two German brothers are taking on the kings of tennis, something not previously seen at a Grand Slam tournament. The story of the brothers Alexander and Mischa Zverev was already a very special one to begin with.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 