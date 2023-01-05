  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
A mural of Belarusian human rights defender Ales Bialiatski on a wall in Vilnius
European parliamentarians have urged Bialiatski's release Image: Yauhen Yerchak/SOPA Images/ZUMAPRESS.com/picture alliance
PoliticsBelarus

Ales Bialiatski: Belarus begins trial of Nobel Prize winner

7 minutes ago

Bialiatski faces a sentence of up to 12 years on the charges of smuggling money to fund opposition activities. He was arrested in 2021 amid widespread demonstrations against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LlFb

Imprisoned human rights activist and Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski went on trial in Belarus on Thursday, with allies viewing the proceedings as a government attempt to quell dissent.

Sixty-year-old Bialiatski founded Viasna, the country's most prominent human rights organization. He was given the Nobel Prize in October in absentia for his work, along with Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. 

What do we know so far about the trial and court proceedings?

Bialiatski, along with his Viasna co-workers Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich, face between seven to 12 years in prison on the charges of smuggling money to finance opposition activists.

The fourth defendant, Dmitry Solovyov, is being tried in absentia in the case after he escaped Belarus for neighboring Poland.   

Viasna posted photos of the Bialiatski on Twitter, showing them sitting in the defendants' cage in the courtroom in Minsk. Viasna said the judge Maryna Zapasnik refused to hold the trial in the Belarusian language instead of Russian, and denied Blialiatski's request for a translator. 

Bialiatski, Stefanovich and Labkovich were taken into custody in July 2021, amid a wave of anti-government demonstrations against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. The trio were originally detained on tax evasion charges. 

Lukashenko's crackdown on civil society 

Viasna gave substantial support to the anti-Lukashenko protest movement, giving financial aid to hundred of Belarusians who were detained during the civil unrest. 

"The allegations against our colleagues are linked to their human rights activity, the Viasna human rights center's provision of help to the victims of politically motivated persecution," Viasna said regarding the court proceedings.  

Lukashenko claimed victory in the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, despite concerns from the US, Germany and the EU that the ballot process was not free or fair. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled the country following the election, with Tsikhanouskaya often speaking out against the regime from Poland. 

Tsikhanouskaya: 'I didn't give up my fight'

In addition to the mass arrests of anti-government protesters, the Belarusian government has engaged in the sweeping shutdown of regime-critical NGOs. The regime has also restricted and censored news outlets, with the Belarusian government classifying DW content as "extremist."  

wd/aw (AFP, Reuters)  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The coffin of former Pope Benedict is carried during his funeral, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 5, 2023.

Pope Benedict XVI honored at St. Peter's Square funeral

Religion5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A room hosting a patient infected with COVID-19 coronavirus, medical staff wearing PPE

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Are Germany’s hospitals in critical condition?

Health2 hours ago06:30 min
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

Business4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage